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Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) quiz

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  • What are the three main forms in which elements exist in nature?
    Elements exist as monoatomic, diatomic, or polyatomic forms.
  • What does 'monoatomic' mean regarding elements?
    Monoatomic means the element is stable alone, consisting of single atoms.
  • Name three elements that are monoatomic in their most stable state.
    Lithium, magnesium, and zinc are monoatomic elements.
  • What does 'diatomic' mean regarding elements?
    Diatomic means the element is stable as a pair of atoms.
  • List all diatomic elements found in nature.
    Hydrogen (H2), nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), fluorine (F2), chlorine (Cl2), bromine (Br2), and iodine (I2) are diatomic.
  • What mnemonic helps remember the diatomic elements?
    The mnemonic is 'have no fear of ice cold beer.'
  • What does 'polyatomic' mean regarding elements?
    Polyatomic means the element is stable in groups larger than two atoms.
  • Name three polyatomic elements and their natural forms.
    Phosphorus (P4), sulfur (S8), and selenium (Se8) are polyatomic elements.
  • How does the periodic table indicate monoatomic elements?
    Monoatomic elements are not shaded red or blue on the periodic table.
  • Why do sulfur and selenium both form eight-atom structures?
    They are in the same group, so they exhibit similar chemical properties.
  • What is the natural form of phosphorus in nature?
    Phosphorus exists as P4 in its most stable state.
  • What is the natural form of sulfur in nature?
    Sulfur exists as S8 in its most stable state.
  • What is the natural form of selenium in nature?
    Selenium exists as Se8 in its most stable state.
  • Which elements are stable as single atoms in nature?
    Monoatomic elements like lithium, magnesium, and zinc are stable as single atoms.
  • How can you distinguish between chlorine and carbon in the mnemonic for diatomic elements?
    In 'have no fear of ice cold beer,' the 'C' stands for chlorine (Cl2), not carbon.