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What are the three main forms in which elements exist in nature? Elements exist as monoatomic, diatomic, or polyatomic forms. What does 'monoatomic' mean regarding elements? Monoatomic means the element is stable alone, consisting of single atoms. Name three elements that are monoatomic in their most stable state. Lithium, magnesium, and zinc are monoatomic elements. What does 'diatomic' mean regarding elements? Diatomic means the element is stable as a pair of atoms. List all diatomic elements found in nature. Hydrogen (H2), nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), fluorine (F2), chlorine (Cl2), bromine (Br2), and iodine (I2) are diatomic. What mnemonic helps remember the diatomic elements? The mnemonic is 'have no fear of ice cold beer.' What does 'polyatomic' mean regarding elements? Polyatomic means the element is stable in groups larger than two atoms. Name three polyatomic elements and their natural forms. Phosphorus (P4), sulfur (S8), and selenium (Se8) are polyatomic elements. How does the periodic table indicate monoatomic elements? Monoatomic elements are not shaded red or blue on the periodic table. Why do sulfur and selenium both form eight-atom structures? They are in the same group, so they exhibit similar chemical properties. What is the natural form of phosphorus in nature? Phosphorus exists as P4 in its most stable state. What is the natural form of sulfur in nature? Sulfur exists as S8 in its most stable state. What is the natural form of selenium in nature? Selenium exists as Se8 in its most stable state. Which elements are stable as single atoms in nature? Monoatomic elements like lithium, magnesium, and zinc are stable as single atoms. How can you distinguish between chlorine and carbon in the mnemonic for diatomic elements? In 'have no fear of ice cold beer,' the 'C' stands for chlorine (Cl2), not carbon.
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) quiz
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