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Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz

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  • How are elements in the periodic table organized?
    Elements are organized into rows called periods and columns called groups.
  • Which groups contain transition metals in the periodic table?
    Transition metals are found in groups 3 to 12.
  • Why are transition metals called 'transition' metals?
    They are called transition metals because they have varying charges depending on the elements they pair with.
  • What is an example of a transition metal with multiple charges?
    Manganese (Mn) can have positive charges ranging from +1 to +7.
  • Where are inner transition metals located in the periodic table?
    Inner transition metals are found between elements LA and HF, and AC and RF.
  • What is another name for transition metals in the periodic table?
    Transition metals are also referred to as Group B elements.
  • How are groups 8, 9, and 10 collectively labeled?
    Groups 8, 9, and 10 are collectively labeled as Group 8B.
  • What are the labels for Group 11 and Group 12 in the periodic table?
    Group 11 is labeled as 1B and Group 12 as 2B.
  • Which elements are considered representative elements?
    Representative elements are those not found in groups 3 to 12, covering groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18.
  • What are representative elements also known as?
    Representative elements are also known as Group A or main group elements.
  • How are Group A elements labeled in the periodic table?
    Group A elements are labeled as 1A, 2A, 3A, up to 8A.
  • What is the significance of classifying groups into A and B?
    Classifying groups into A and B helps understand the properties and behaviors of different elements.
  • What is the main difference between transition metals and representative elements?
    Transition metals have varying charges and are found in groups 3 to 12, while representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18.
  • What is the relationship between main group elements and representative elements?
    Main group elements is another term for representative elements.
  • How can groups in the periodic table be further broken down?
    Groups can be broken down into transition metals (Group B) and representative elements (Group A).