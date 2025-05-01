How are elements in the periodic table organized? Elements are organized into rows called periods and columns called groups.

Which groups contain transition metals in the periodic table? Transition metals are found in groups 3 to 12.

Why are transition metals called 'transition' metals? They are called transition metals because they have varying charges depending on the elements they pair with.

What is an example of a transition metal with multiple charges? Manganese (Mn) can have positive charges ranging from +1 to +7.

Where are inner transition metals located in the periodic table? Inner transition metals are found between elements LA and HF, and AC and RF.

What is another name for transition metals in the periodic table? Transition metals are also referred to as Group B elements.