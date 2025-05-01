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How are elements in the periodic table organized? Elements are organized into rows called periods and columns called groups. Which groups contain transition metals in the periodic table? Transition metals are found in groups 3 to 12. Why are transition metals called 'transition' metals? They are called transition metals because they have varying charges depending on the elements they pair with. What is an example of a transition metal with multiple charges? Manganese (Mn) can have positive charges ranging from +1 to +7. Where are inner transition metals located in the periodic table? Inner transition metals are found between elements LA and HF, and AC and RF. What is another name for transition metals in the periodic table? Transition metals are also referred to as Group B elements. How are groups 8, 9, and 10 collectively labeled? Groups 8, 9, and 10 are collectively labeled as Group 8B. What are the labels for Group 11 and Group 12 in the periodic table? Group 11 is labeled as 1B and Group 12 as 2B. Which elements are considered representative elements? Representative elements are those not found in groups 3 to 12, covering groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18. What are representative elements also known as? Representative elements are also known as Group A or main group elements. How are Group A elements labeled in the periodic table? Group A elements are labeled as 1A, 2A, 3A, up to 8A. What is the significance of classifying groups into A and B? Classifying groups into A and B helps understand the properties and behaviors of different elements. What is the main difference between transition metals and representative elements? Transition metals have varying charges and are found in groups 3 to 12, while representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18. What is the relationship between main group elements and representative elements? Main group elements is another term for representative elements. How can groups in the periodic table be further broken down? Groups can be broken down into transition metals (Group B) and representative elements (Group A).
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz
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Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
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