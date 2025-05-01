What is the definition of ionic radius? Ionic radius is the distance between an ion's nucleus and its outer shell.

Does the periodic table directly determine the trend for ionic radius? No, the periodic table does not directly determine the trend for ionic radius; it depends on the number of electrons in the ion.

How does the ionic radius change as the number of electrons in an ion increases? The ionic radius increases as the number of electrons in an ion increases.

What happens to the ionic radius when an atom loses electrons to become a cation? The ionic radius decreases when an atom loses electrons to become a cation.

Are cations generally larger or smaller than their neutral parent atoms? Cations are generally smaller than their neutral parent atoms.

Why is a lithium ion (Li⁺) smaller than a neutral lithium atom? A lithium ion is smaller because it loses its outermost electron shell, reducing the number of electron shells.