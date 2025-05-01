What is a polyatomic ion? A polyatomic ion is a tightly bound group of different elements with an overall charge, either positive or negative.

What distinguishes polyatomic oxyanions from other polyatomic ions? Polyatomic oxyanions are negatively charged ions that contain oxygen.

How many oxygens are in trioxides and what suffix do their names end with? Trioxides have 3 oxygens and their names end with 'ate'.

Which elements commonly form trioxides and what are their formulas? Borate (BO3^3-), carbonate (CO3^2-), nitrate (NO3^-), and silicate (SiO3^2-) are common trioxides.

How many oxygens are in tetraoxides and which elements commonly form them? Tetraoxides have 4 oxygens and are commonly formed by phosphorus (PO4^3-) and sulfur (SO4^2-).

What are the typical charges for trioxides and tetraoxides based on periodic table patterns? Trioxides typically have charges of -3, -2, and -1; tetraoxides have charges of -3 and -2.