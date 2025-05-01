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Polyatomic Ions quiz

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  • What is a polyatomic ion?
    A polyatomic ion is a tightly bound group of different elements with an overall charge, either positive or negative.
  • What distinguishes polyatomic oxyanions from other polyatomic ions?
    Polyatomic oxyanions are negatively charged ions that contain oxygen.
  • How many oxygens are in trioxides and what suffix do their names end with?
    Trioxides have 3 oxygens and their names end with 'ate'.
  • Which elements commonly form trioxides and what are their formulas?
    Borate (BO3^3-), carbonate (CO3^2-), nitrate (NO3^-), and silicate (SiO3^2-) are common trioxides.
  • How many oxygens are in tetraoxides and which elements commonly form them?
    Tetraoxides have 4 oxygens and are commonly formed by phosphorus (PO4^3-) and sulfur (SO4^2-).
  • What are the typical charges for trioxides and tetraoxides based on periodic table patterns?
    Trioxides typically have charges of -3, -2, and -1; tetraoxides have charges of -3 and -2.
  • What happens to the name and charge of a polyatomic ion when the number of oxygens is decreased by one?
    The suffix changes from 'ate' to 'ite', but the charge remains the same.
  • What is the formula and charge for sulfite?
    Sulfite is SO3^2-, with the same charge as sulfate but one less oxygen.
  • What are halogen oxyanions and how are they named?
    Halogen oxyanions contain halogens and oxygen; their names use prefixes and suffixes based on the number of oxygens.
  • What charge do all halogen oxyanions possess?
    All halogen oxyanions possess a -1 charge.
  • What prefix and suffix are used for halogen oxyanions with four oxygens?
    The prefix 'per-' and the suffix '-ate' are used for halogen oxyanions with four oxygens.
  • What are the two major positively charged polyatomic ions?
    Ammonium (NH4^+) and mercury(I) ion (Hg2^2+) are the two major positively charged polyatomic ions.
  • Name three 'other' tetraoxides that must be memorized.
    Permanganate (MnO4^-), chromate (CrO4^2-), and oxalate (C2O4^2-) are 'other' tetraoxides.
  • What is the formula for cyanide and how does it differ from cyanate?
    Cyanide is CN^-, while cyanate is OCN^- (or CNO^-), with cyanate containing an oxygen.
  • What are two ways to write the formula for acetate ion?
    Acetate can be written as C2H3O2^- or CH3COO^-.