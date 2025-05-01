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Polysaccharide Large carbohydrate molecule formed by repetitive linkage of monosaccharides, serving roles in energy storage or structural support. Glycan Alternative name for complex carbohydrates composed of many monosaccharide units, often exceeding a million in length. Monosaccharide Simple sugar unit that acts as the building block for larger carbohydrate polymers through glycosidic linkages. Glycosidic Linkage Covalent bond connecting monosaccharide units in carbohydrate polymers, determining structure and function. Cellulose Unbranched plant-derived polymer with beta 1-4 linkages, forming the main component of plant cell walls. Chitin Structural carbohydrate found in arthropod exoskeletons and fungal cell walls, distinguished by an amide group at position two. Amylose Unbranched plant starch component with alpha 1-4 linkages, accounting for about 20% of total starch content. Amylopectin Branched plant starch component with both alpha 1-4 and alpha 1-6 linkages, making up roughly 80% of starch. Glycogen Highly branched animal carbohydrate, similar to plant starch but with more frequent branching for rapid energy release. Beta 1-4 Linkage Type of glycosidic bond connecting monosaccharides in a straight chain, common in structural carbohydrates. Alpha 1-4 Linkage Glycosidic bond forming linear chains in energy storage carbohydrates like amylose and amylopectin. Alpha 1-6 Linkage Branch-forming glycosidic bond in polysaccharides, increasing compactness and energy accessibility. Plant Starch Mixture of amylose and amylopectin, serving as the primary energy reserve in plant cells. Structural Support Function of certain polysaccharides, providing rigidity and protection in cell walls or exoskeletons. Energy Storage Role of specific polysaccharides in storing glucose units for later metabolic use in plants or animals.
Polysaccharides definitions
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Polysaccharides
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