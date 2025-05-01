Polysaccharide Large carbohydrate molecule formed by repetitive linkage of monosaccharides, serving roles in energy storage or structural support.

Glycan Alternative name for complex carbohydrates composed of many monosaccharide units, often exceeding a million in length.

Monosaccharide Simple sugar unit that acts as the building block for larger carbohydrate polymers through glycosidic linkages.

Glycosidic Linkage Covalent bond connecting monosaccharide units in carbohydrate polymers, determining structure and function.

Cellulose Unbranched plant-derived polymer with beta 1-4 linkages, forming the main component of plant cell walls.

Chitin Structural carbohydrate found in arthropod exoskeletons and fungal cell walls, distinguished by an amide group at position two.