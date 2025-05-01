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Polysaccharides definitions

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  • Polysaccharide
    Large carbohydrate molecule formed by repetitive linkage of monosaccharides, serving roles in energy storage or structural support.
  • Glycan
    Alternative name for complex carbohydrates composed of many monosaccharide units, often exceeding a million in length.
  • Monosaccharide
    Simple sugar unit that acts as the building block for larger carbohydrate polymers through glycosidic linkages.
  • Glycosidic Linkage
    Covalent bond connecting monosaccharide units in carbohydrate polymers, determining structure and function.
  • Cellulose
    Unbranched plant-derived polymer with beta 1-4 linkages, forming the main component of plant cell walls.
  • Chitin
    Structural carbohydrate found in arthropod exoskeletons and fungal cell walls, distinguished by an amide group at position two.
  • Amylose
    Unbranched plant starch component with alpha 1-4 linkages, accounting for about 20% of total starch content.
  • Amylopectin
    Branched plant starch component with both alpha 1-4 and alpha 1-6 linkages, making up roughly 80% of starch.
  • Glycogen
    Highly branched animal carbohydrate, similar to plant starch but with more frequent branching for rapid energy release.
  • Beta 1-4 Linkage
    Type of glycosidic bond connecting monosaccharides in a straight chain, common in structural carbohydrates.
  • Alpha 1-4 Linkage
    Glycosidic bond forming linear chains in energy storage carbohydrates like amylose and amylopectin.
  • Alpha 1-6 Linkage
    Branch-forming glycosidic bond in polysaccharides, increasing compactness and energy accessibility.
  • Plant Starch
    Mixture of amylose and amylopectin, serving as the primary energy reserve in plant cells.
  • Structural Support
    Function of certain polysaccharides, providing rigidity and protection in cell walls or exoskeletons.
  • Energy Storage
    Role of specific polysaccharides in storing glucose units for later metabolic use in plants or animals.