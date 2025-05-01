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What are polysaccharides also known as? Polysaccharides are also known as glycans. How many monosaccharide units can polysaccharides contain? Polysaccharides can contain over 1,000,000 monosaccharide units. What are the two main functions of polysaccharides? Polysaccharides function as either structural support or energy storage. Which polysaccharide forms plant cell walls? Cellulose forms plant cell walls. What type of glycosidic linkage does cellulose have? Cellulose has beta 1-4 glycosidic linkages. What is the main structural difference between cellulose and chitin? Chitin has an amide group at position 2 instead of the OH group found in cellulose. Where is chitin commonly found? Chitin is found in arthropods, insects, and fungi. What percentage of plant starch is made up by amylose? Amylose makes up about 20% of plant starch. What type of glycosidic linkages does amylose have? Amylose has alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkages. How does amylopectin differ from amylose in terms of structure? Amylopectin is branched and contains both alpha 1-4 and alpha 1-6 glycosidic linkages, while amylose is unbranched. What percentage of plant starch is amylopectin? Amylopectin makes up about 80% of plant starch. Which polysaccharide is referred to as 'animal starch'? Glycogen is referred to as 'animal starch.' How does glycogen's branching compare to amylopectin's? Glycogen has much more extensive branching than amylopectin. Why do animals need more branching in glycogen than plants do in amylopectin? Animals need more branching in glycogen to quickly access energy due to their higher mobility. Which polysaccharides are primarily involved in energy storage? Amylose, amylopectin, and glycogen are primarily involved in energy storage.
Polysaccharides quiz
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