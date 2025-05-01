What are polysaccharides also known as? Polysaccharides are also known as glycans.

How many monosaccharide units can polysaccharides contain? Polysaccharides can contain over 1,000,000 monosaccharide units.

What are the two main functions of polysaccharides? Polysaccharides function as either structural support or energy storage.

Which polysaccharide forms plant cell walls? Cellulose forms plant cell walls.

What type of glycosidic linkage does cellulose have? Cellulose has beta 1-4 glycosidic linkages.

What is the main structural difference between cellulose and chitin? Chitin has an amide group at position 2 instead of the OH group found in cellulose.