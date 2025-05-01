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Polysaccharides quiz

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  • What are polysaccharides also known as?
    Polysaccharides are also known as glycans.
  • How many monosaccharide units can polysaccharides contain?
    Polysaccharides can contain over 1,000,000 monosaccharide units.
  • What are the two main functions of polysaccharides?
    Polysaccharides function as either structural support or energy storage.
  • Which polysaccharide forms plant cell walls?
    Cellulose forms plant cell walls.
  • What type of glycosidic linkage does cellulose have?
    Cellulose has beta 1-4 glycosidic linkages.
  • What is the main structural difference between cellulose and chitin?
    Chitin has an amide group at position 2 instead of the OH group found in cellulose.
  • Where is chitin commonly found?
    Chitin is found in arthropods, insects, and fungi.
  • What percentage of plant starch is made up by amylose?
    Amylose makes up about 20% of plant starch.
  • What type of glycosidic linkages does amylose have?
    Amylose has alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkages.
  • How does amylopectin differ from amylose in terms of structure?
    Amylopectin is branched and contains both alpha 1-4 and alpha 1-6 glycosidic linkages, while amylose is unbranched.
  • What percentage of plant starch is amylopectin?
    Amylopectin makes up about 80% of plant starch.
  • Which polysaccharide is referred to as 'animal starch'?
    Glycogen is referred to as 'animal starch.'
  • How does glycogen's branching compare to amylopectin's?
    Glycogen has much more extensive branching than amylopectin.
  • Why do animals need more branching in glycogen than plants do in amylopectin?
    Animals need more branching in glycogen to quickly access energy due to their higher mobility.
  • Which polysaccharides are primarily involved in energy storage?
    Amylose, amylopectin, and glycogen are primarily involved in energy storage.