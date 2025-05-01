What do you do to the coefficient when raising a number in scientific notation to a power? You raise the coefficient to that power.

How do you handle the exponent when raising a number in scientific notation to a power? You multiply the exponent by the power.

What is the result of (3.0 x 10^-2)^3 before adjusting to standard scientific notation? It is 27 x 10^-6.

Why must you adjust 27 x 10^-6 to standard scientific notation? Because the coefficient must be between 1 and 10.

How do you adjust 27 x 10^-6 to standard scientific notation? Change it to 2.7 x 10^-5 by moving the decimal and increasing the exponent by 1.

What does taking the nth root of a number in scientific notation involve? It involves raising the coefficient to the reciprocal of the root and multiplying the exponent by the reciprocal.