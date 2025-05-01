Back
What do you do to the coefficient when raising a number in scientific notation to a power? You raise the coefficient to that power. How do you handle the exponent when raising a number in scientific notation to a power? You multiply the exponent by the power. What is the result of (3.0 x 10^-2)^3 before adjusting to standard scientific notation? It is 27 x 10^-6. Why must you adjust 27 x 10^-6 to standard scientific notation? Because the coefficient must be between 1 and 10. How do you adjust 27 x 10^-6 to standard scientific notation? Change it to 2.7 x 10^-5 by moving the decimal and increasing the exponent by 1. What does taking the nth root of a number in scientific notation involve? It involves raising the coefficient to the reciprocal of the root and multiplying the exponent by the reciprocal. What is the reciprocal power for a cube root? The reciprocal power is 1/3. How do you express the square root as a power? The square root is the same as raising to the 1/2 power. What is the cube root of 6.0 x 10^9 in scientific notation? It is 1.8 x 10^3. What must you do if the coefficient after calculation is not between 1 and 10? Adjust the coefficient to be between 1 and 10 and modify the exponent accordingly. What calculator button might you use to find a cube root? You might use a button with an x and a root symbol, possibly accessed with a second function. If your calculator does not have a root button, how can you calculate a root? Use the power function (like ^, y^x, or x^y) and raise the number to the reciprocal of the root. Why is it important to practice entering scientific notation calculations into your calculator? Because knowing the process is not enough if you cannot input it correctly and get the right answer. What is the general process for raising a number in scientific notation to a power? Raise the coefficient to the power and multiply the exponent by the power. What is the general process for taking the nth root of a number in scientific notation? Raise the coefficient to the reciprocal of n and multiply the exponent by the reciprocal of n.
Power and Root Functions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15