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Primary Structure Linear arrangement of amino acids in a protein, determined by the specific order of residues from N-terminus to C-terminus. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage joining two amino acids, formed between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another. N-Terminus Starting end of a protein sequence, characterized by a free amino group. C-Terminus Ending end of a protein sequence, characterized by a free carbonyl group. Residue Individual amino acid unit within a protein chain, remaining after water is removed during bond formation. Backbone Repeating N-C-C sequence in a protein, forming the main structural framework of the chain. Sequence Specific order in which amino acids are arranged within a protein, determining its unique identity. Protein Macromolecule composed of one or more chains of amino acids, essential for biological structure and function. Side Chain Variable group attached to the central carbon of each amino acid, giving it distinct properties. Carboxyl Group Functional group present at the C-terminus, originally part of the terminal amino acid. Amino Group Functional group present at the N-terminus, marking the start of the protein chain. Peptide Short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming part of a protein.
Primary Protein Structure definitions
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