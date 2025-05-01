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Primary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Primary Structure
    Linear arrangement of amino acids in a protein, determined by the specific order of residues from N-terminus to C-terminus.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain.
  • Peptide Bond
    Covalent linkage joining two amino acids, formed between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another.
  • N-Terminus
    Starting end of a protein sequence, characterized by a free amino group.
  • C-Terminus
    Ending end of a protein sequence, characterized by a free carbonyl group.
  • Residue
    Individual amino acid unit within a protein chain, remaining after water is removed during bond formation.
  • Backbone
    Repeating N-C-C sequence in a protein, forming the main structural framework of the chain.
  • Sequence
    Specific order in which amino acids are arranged within a protein, determining its unique identity.
  • Protein
    Macromolecule composed of one or more chains of amino acids, essential for biological structure and function.
  • Side Chain
    Variable group attached to the central carbon of each amino acid, giving it distinct properties.
  • Carboxyl Group
    Functional group present at the C-terminus, originally part of the terminal amino acid.
  • Amino Group
    Functional group present at the N-terminus, marking the start of the protein chain.
  • Peptide
    Short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming part of a protein.