Primary Structure Linear arrangement of amino acids in a protein, determined by the specific order of residues from N-terminus to C-terminus.

Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain.

Peptide Bond Covalent linkage joining two amino acids, formed between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another.

N-Terminus Starting end of a protein sequence, characterized by a free amino group.

C-Terminus Ending end of a protein sequence, characterized by a free carbonyl group.

Residue Individual amino acid unit within a protein chain, remaining after water is removed during bond formation.