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Primary Protein Structure quiz

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  • What defines the primary structure of a protein?
    The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
  • In which direction is the primary structure of a protein represented?
    It is represented from the N-terminus (amino group) to the C-terminus (carbonyl group).
  • What does the N-terminus of a protein refer to?
    The N-terminus refers to the end of the protein with the amino group.
  • What does the C-terminus of a protein refer to?
    The C-terminus refers to the end of the protein with the carbonyl group, originally part of a carboxyl group.
  • What do squiggly lines in a protein diagram indicate?
    Squiggly lines indicate connections to other structures not shown in the segment.
  • How are individual amino acids separated in a protein diagram?
    They are separated by dotted red lines, each representing a residue.
  • What is a residue in the context of protein structure?
    A residue is an individual amino acid within the protein sequence.
  • How many peptide bonds are present between five amino acid residues?
    There are four peptide bonds between five residues.
  • What repeating sequence forms the backbone of a peptide?
    The repeating N-C-C sequence forms the peptide backbone.
  • What is the significance of the peptide backbone?
    The backbone provides structural support and can coil or bend to form higher protein structures.
  • What is the main focus when studying primary protein structure?
    The focus is on the sequence of amino acids and their peptide bonds.
  • What happens to the backbone in higher levels of protein structure?
    The backbone can coil or bend, leading to secondary and tertiary structures.
  • What is ignored when analyzing a segment of primary protein structure?
    Connections to other structures, indicated by squiggly lines, are ignored.
  • What does each dotted red line in the diagram represent?
    Each dotted red line separates individual amino acid residues.
  • Why is the primary structure important for protein function?
    The sequence of amino acids determines the protein's properties and how it folds into higher structures.