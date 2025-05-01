What defines the primary structure of a protein? The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

In which direction is the primary structure of a protein represented? It is represented from the N-terminus (amino group) to the C-terminus (carbonyl group).

What does the N-terminus of a protein refer to? The N-terminus refers to the end of the protein with the amino group.

What does the C-terminus of a protein refer to? The C-terminus refers to the end of the protein with the carbonyl group, originally part of a carboxyl group.

What do squiggly lines in a protein diagram indicate? Squiggly lines indicate connections to other structures not shown in the segment.

How are individual amino acids separated in a protein diagram? They are separated by dotted red lines, each representing a residue.