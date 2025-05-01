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What defines the primary structure of a protein? The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. In which direction is the primary structure of a protein represented? It is represented from the N-terminus (amino group) to the C-terminus (carbonyl group). What does the N-terminus of a protein refer to? The N-terminus refers to the end of the protein with the amino group. What does the C-terminus of a protein refer to? The C-terminus refers to the end of the protein with the carbonyl group, originally part of a carboxyl group. What do squiggly lines in a protein diagram indicate? Squiggly lines indicate connections to other structures not shown in the segment. How are individual amino acids separated in a protein diagram? They are separated by dotted red lines, each representing a residue. What is a residue in the context of protein structure? A residue is an individual amino acid within the protein sequence. How many peptide bonds are present between five amino acid residues? There are four peptide bonds between five residues. What repeating sequence forms the backbone of a peptide? The repeating N-C-C sequence forms the peptide backbone. What is the significance of the peptide backbone? The backbone provides structural support and can coil or bend to form higher protein structures. What is the main focus when studying primary protein structure? The focus is on the sequence of amino acids and their peptide bonds. What happens to the backbone in higher levels of protein structure? The backbone can coil or bend, leading to secondary and tertiary structures. What is ignored when analyzing a segment of primary protein structure? Connections to other structures, indicated by squiggly lines, are ignored. What does each dotted red line in the diagram represent? Each dotted red line separates individual amino acid residues. Why is the primary structure important for protein function? The sequence of amino acids determines the protein's properties and how it folds into higher structures.
Primary Protein Structure quiz
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