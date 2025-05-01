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Quaternary Structure Highest protein organization level, involving multiple polypeptide chains connected to form an active protein. Tertiary Structure Three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain, stabilized by various bonds and interactions. Secondary Structure Local folding patterns in a polypeptide, such as alpha helices and beta pleated sheets, maintained by hydrogen bonds. Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, forming the protein's most basic level. Hydrophobic Interactions Nonpolar residue associations within proteins that help maintain structure by avoiding water. Ionic Bonds Electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged side chains, contributing to protein stability. Disulfide Bonds Covalent links between sulfur atoms of cysteine residues, crucial for stabilizing protein shape. Hydrogen Bonds Weak attractions between polar groups, essential for maintaining secondary and tertiary protein structures. Active Site Region on a protein, often an enzyme, where substrate binding and catalytic activity occur. Mechanical Agitation Physical force, such as beating or whisking, that disrupts protein structure by stretching polypeptide chains. pH Measure of acidity or basicity that alters side chain charges, affecting protein structure and stability. Heavy Metal Ions Metal atoms like silver, mercury, or lead that bind to sulfur, disrupting protein bonds and structure. Native Conformation Functional three-dimensional shape of a protein, essential for its biological activity. Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of protein structure. Alpha Helix Spiral-shaped secondary structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a polypeptide chain.
Protein Denaturation definitions
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