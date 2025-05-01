Quaternary Structure Highest protein organization level, involving multiple polypeptide chains connected to form an active protein.

Tertiary Structure Three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain, stabilized by various bonds and interactions.

Secondary Structure Local folding patterns in a polypeptide, such as alpha helices and beta pleated sheets, maintained by hydrogen bonds.

Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, forming the protein's most basic level.

Hydrophobic Interactions Nonpolar residue associations within proteins that help maintain structure by avoiding water.

Ionic Bonds Electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged side chains, contributing to protein stability.