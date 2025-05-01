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Protein Denaturation definitions

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  • Quaternary Structure
    Highest protein organization level, involving multiple polypeptide chains connected to form an active protein.
  • Tertiary Structure
    Three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain, stabilized by various bonds and interactions.
  • Secondary Structure
    Local folding patterns in a polypeptide, such as alpha helices and beta pleated sheets, maintained by hydrogen bonds.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, forming the protein's most basic level.
  • Hydrophobic Interactions
    Nonpolar residue associations within proteins that help maintain structure by avoiding water.
  • Ionic Bonds
    Electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged side chains, contributing to protein stability.
  • Disulfide Bonds
    Covalent links between sulfur atoms of cysteine residues, crucial for stabilizing protein shape.
  • Hydrogen Bonds
    Weak attractions between polar groups, essential for maintaining secondary and tertiary protein structures.
  • Active Site
    Region on a protein, often an enzyme, where substrate binding and catalytic activity occur.
  • Mechanical Agitation
    Physical force, such as beating or whisking, that disrupts protein structure by stretching polypeptide chains.
  • pH
    Measure of acidity or basicity that alters side chain charges, affecting protein structure and stability.
  • Heavy Metal Ions
    Metal atoms like silver, mercury, or lead that bind to sulfur, disrupting protein bonds and structure.
  • Native Conformation
    Functional three-dimensional shape of a protein, essential for its biological activity.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of protein structure.
  • Alpha Helix
    Spiral-shaped secondary structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a polypeptide chain.