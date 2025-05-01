What molecule is produced from glycolysis that enters pyruvate oxidation? Pyruvate is produced from glycolysis and enters pyruvate oxidation.

Where in the cell does glycolysis occur? Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol of the cell.

What determines the fate of pyruvate after glycolysis? The availability of oxygen determines whether pyruvate undergoes fermentation or aerobic respiration.

What process does pyruvate undergo if oxygen is not available? If oxygen is not available, pyruvate undergoes fermentation (anaerobic respiration).

Where is pyruvate transported for oxidation during aerobic respiration? Pyruvate is transported to the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation during aerobic respiration.

What enzyme catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA? Pyruvate dehydrogenase catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA.