Half-Life Time interval needed for 50% of a radioactive sample to decay, unique to each radioisotope and denoted as t½.

Radioisotope Unstable atomic variant that emits radiation as its nucleus undergoes spontaneous decay.

Radioactive Decay Natural process where an unstable nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation, leading to a more stable form.

Isotope Form of an element with the same atomic number but different mass number due to varying neutrons.

Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, represented by 'A' in isotope notation.

Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, symbolized as 'Z' and defining the element.