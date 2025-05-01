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Half-Life Time interval needed for 50% of a radioactive sample to decay, unique to each radioisotope and denoted as t½. Radioisotope Unstable atomic variant that emits radiation as its nucleus undergoes spontaneous decay. Radioactive Decay Natural process where an unstable nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation, leading to a more stable form. Isotope Form of an element with the same atomic number but different mass number due to varying neutrons. Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, represented by 'A' in isotope notation. Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, symbolized as 'Z' and defining the element. Fraction Remaining Proportion of original radioisotope left after a certain number of half-lives, calculated as 0.5ⁿ. Percentage Remaining Amount of radioisotope left, expressed as a percent, found by multiplying fraction remaining by 100. Final Amount Quantity of radioisotope left after decay, determined by multiplying initial amount by fraction remaining. Initial Amount Starting quantity of a radioisotope before any decay has occurred, used in calculations for remaining material. Decay Rate Speed at which a radioisotope transforms into a more stable form, varying by element and measured by half-life. Unstable Nucleus Atomic core prone to spontaneous transformation, resulting in emission of radiation. Isotope Notation Symbolic representation showing element symbol, mass number (A), and atomic number (Z).
Radioactive Half-Life definitions
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