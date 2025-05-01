Rate Law An equation connecting reaction rate to reactant concentrations, rate constant, and reaction orders, focusing only on reactants.

Reaction Rate A measure of how quickly reactant concentrations change during a chemical process, typically expressed in molarity per unit time.

Reactant Concentration The amount of a substance present in a reaction mixture, usually indicated in molarity and enclosed in brackets.

Rate Constant A proportionality factor linking reaction rate to reactant concentrations, unique for each reaction and denoted by k.

Reaction Order The exponent applied to a reactant's concentration in the rate law, determined experimentally and indicating its effect on rate.

Exponent A mathematical value showing how many times a reactant's concentration is multiplied in the rate law expression.