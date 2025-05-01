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Rate Law An equation connecting reaction rate to reactant concentrations, rate constant, and reaction orders, focusing only on reactants. Reaction Rate A measure of how quickly reactant concentrations change during a chemical process, typically expressed in molarity per unit time. Reactant Concentration The amount of a substance present in a reaction mixture, usually indicated in molarity and enclosed in brackets. Rate Constant A proportionality factor linking reaction rate to reactant concentrations, unique for each reaction and denoted by k. Reaction Order The exponent applied to a reactant's concentration in the rate law, determined experimentally and indicating its effect on rate. Exponent A mathematical value showing how many times a reactant's concentration is multiplied in the rate law expression. Molarity A unit expressing the concentration of a solution, defined as moles of solute per liter of solution. Chemical Equation A symbolic representation of a chemical reaction, showing reactants and products, but only reactants are used in rate law. Product A substance formed from reactants in a chemical reaction, not included in the rate law expression. Proportionality Constant A fixed value that relates two quantities, such as rate and concentration, in a mathematical relationship. Balanced Equation A chemical equation with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, used to identify reactants for the rate law. Kinetics The study of reaction rates and the factors influencing how quickly chemical processes occur. Activation Energy The minimum energy required for reactants to transform into products, influencing reaction rate.
Rate Law (Simplified) definitions
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