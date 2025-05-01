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Resonance Structures (Simplified) definitions

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  • Resonance Structures
    Multiple valid Lewis dot representations for a polyatomic species with pi bonds, differing only in electron arrangement.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    Diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atoms, illustrating bonding and lone pairs in molecules.
  • Pi Bond
    Type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.
  • Lone Pair
    Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often participating in resonance electron movement.
  • Nitrite Anion
    Polyatomic ion with formula NO2−, exhibiting resonance with the double bond localized on either oxygen.
  • Double-Sided Arrow
    Symbol used between resonance structures to indicate their equivalence and the delocalization of electrons.
  • Resonance Hybrid
    Composite structure representing the average of all major resonance forms, reflecting true electron distribution.
  • Dotted Line
    Notation in resonance hybrids indicating partial bonds where pi bonds are delocalized across multiple atoms.
  • Partial Bond
    Bond character in resonance hybrids, shown by dotted lines, representing electron sharing between more than two atoms.
  • Brackets
    Enclosure used around resonance hybrids to indicate the species as a whole, with charge shown outside.
  • Overall Charge
    Net electrical charge of a polyatomic ion, displayed outside brackets in resonance hybrid representations.
  • Composite
    Average depiction of all resonance structures, used to illustrate the actual electron arrangement in a molecule.
  • Major Resonance Structure
    Most significant Lewis dot form contributing to the resonance hybrid, typically with minimized formal charges.