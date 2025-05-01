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Resonance Structures Multiple valid Lewis dot representations for a polyatomic species with pi bonds, differing only in electron arrangement. Lewis Dot Structure Diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atoms, illustrating bonding and lone pairs in molecules. Pi Bond Type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds. Lone Pair Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often participating in resonance electron movement. Nitrite Anion Polyatomic ion with formula NO2−, exhibiting resonance with the double bond localized on either oxygen. Double-Sided Arrow Symbol used between resonance structures to indicate their equivalence and the delocalization of electrons. Resonance Hybrid Composite structure representing the average of all major resonance forms, reflecting true electron distribution. Dotted Line Notation in resonance hybrids indicating partial bonds where pi bonds are delocalized across multiple atoms. Partial Bond Bond character in resonance hybrids, shown by dotted lines, representing electron sharing between more than two atoms. Brackets Enclosure used around resonance hybrids to indicate the species as a whole, with charge shown outside. Overall Charge Net electrical charge of a polyatomic ion, displayed outside brackets in resonance hybrid representations. Composite Average depiction of all resonance structures, used to illustrate the actual electron arrangement in a molecule. Major Resonance Structure Most significant Lewis dot form contributing to the resonance hybrid, typically with minimized formal charges.
Resonance Structures (Simplified) definitions
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