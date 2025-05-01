Resonance Structures Multiple valid Lewis dot representations for a polyatomic species with pi bonds, differing only in electron arrangement.

Lewis Dot Structure Diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atoms, illustrating bonding and lone pairs in molecules.

Pi Bond Type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.

Lone Pair Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often participating in resonance electron movement.

Nitrite Anion Polyatomic ion with formula NO2−, exhibiting resonance with the double bond localized on either oxygen.

Double-Sided Arrow Symbol used between resonance structures to indicate their equivalence and the delocalization of electrons.