Skip to main content
Back

Resonance Structures (Simplified) quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are resonance structures in chemistry?
    Resonance structures are two or more valid Lewis dot structures for polyatomic species with at least one pi bond.
  • Which electrons move in resonance structures?
    Only electrons from pi bonds or lone pairs move in resonance structures.
  • What is a pi bond and where is it found?
    A pi bond is found in double or triple bonds and involves the sideways overlap of p orbitals.
  • How many resonance structures does the nitrite anion (NO2-) have?
    The nitrite anion (NO2-) has two resonance structures.
  • How is the double bond arranged in the resonance structures of NO2-?
    The double bond can be on either the left or right oxygen atom in NO2-.
  • What symbol is used to indicate resonance structures are equivalent?
    Double-sided arrows are used to show resonance structures are equivalent.
  • What is the resonance hybrid?
    The resonance hybrid is the composite or average of all major resonance structures.
  • Is the real structure of a molecule represented by one resonance structure?
    No, the real structure is not any single resonance structure but the average of all.
  • How do you draw the resonance hybrid for NO2-?
    Draw dotted lines where pi bonds exist in the resonance structures to indicate partial bonds.
  • What do dotted lines in a resonance hybrid represent?
    Dotted lines represent partial bonds where pi bonds are shared between atoms in the hybrid.
  • How is the resonance hybrid enclosed when drawn?
    The resonance hybrid is enclosed in brackets with the overall charge noted outside.
  • What does the charge outside the brackets in a resonance hybrid indicate?
    It indicates the overall charge of the polyatomic species.
  • Can resonance structures differ in atom arrangement?
    No, resonance structures differ only in electron arrangement, not atom positions.
  • Why are resonance structures important in chemistry?
    They show all possible electron arrangements, helping to explain molecular stability and properties.
  • What is the main purpose of using resonance structures?
    The main purpose is to represent the delocalization of electrons in molecules with pi bonds.