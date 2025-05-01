What are resonance structures in chemistry? Resonance structures are two or more valid Lewis dot structures for polyatomic species with at least one pi bond.

Which electrons move in resonance structures? Only electrons from pi bonds or lone pairs move in resonance structures.

What is a pi bond and where is it found? A pi bond is found in double or triple bonds and involves the sideways overlap of p orbitals.

How many resonance structures does the nitrite anion (NO2-) have? The nitrite anion (NO2-) has two resonance structures.

How is the double bond arranged in the resonance structures of NO2-? The double bond can be on either the left or right oxygen atom in NO2-.

What symbol is used to indicate resonance structures are equivalent? Double-sided arrows are used to show resonance structures are equivalent.