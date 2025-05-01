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What are resonance structures in chemistry? Resonance structures are two or more valid Lewis dot structures for polyatomic species with at least one pi bond. Which electrons move in resonance structures? Only electrons from pi bonds or lone pairs move in resonance structures. What is a pi bond and where is it found? A pi bond is found in double or triple bonds and involves the sideways overlap of p orbitals. How many resonance structures does the nitrite anion (NO2-) have? The nitrite anion (NO2-) has two resonance structures. How is the double bond arranged in the resonance structures of NO2-? The double bond can be on either the left or right oxygen atom in NO2-. What symbol is used to indicate resonance structures are equivalent? Double-sided arrows are used to show resonance structures are equivalent. What is the resonance hybrid? The resonance hybrid is the composite or average of all major resonance structures. Is the real structure of a molecule represented by one resonance structure? No, the real structure is not any single resonance structure but the average of all. How do you draw the resonance hybrid for NO2-? Draw dotted lines where pi bonds exist in the resonance structures to indicate partial bonds. What do dotted lines in a resonance hybrid represent? Dotted lines represent partial bonds where pi bonds are shared between atoms in the hybrid. How is the resonance hybrid enclosed when drawn? The resonance hybrid is enclosed in brackets with the overall charge noted outside. What does the charge outside the brackets in a resonance hybrid indicate? It indicates the overall charge of the polyatomic species. Can resonance structures differ in atom arrangement? No, resonance structures differ only in electron arrangement, not atom positions. Why are resonance structures important in chemistry? They show all possible electron arrangements, helping to explain molecular stability and properties. What is the main purpose of using resonance structures? The main purpose is to represent the delocalization of electrons in molecules with pi bonds.
Resonance Structures (Simplified) quiz
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