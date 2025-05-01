What is the main purpose of using scientific notation? Scientific notation is used to simplify the representation of very large or very small numbers, making them more manageable.

What are the three main components of a number written in scientific notation? The three main components are the coefficient, the base (which is always 10), and the exponent.

What is the required range for the coefficient in scientific notation? The coefficient must be equal to or greater than 1 but less than 10.

What does the exponent in scientific notation indicate? The exponent shows how many places the decimal point was moved to create the scientific notation value.

What must the exponent in scientific notation always be? The exponent must always be a whole number integer, not a decimal or fraction.

How do you convert a number from scientific notation to standard notation if the exponent is positive? Move the decimal point of the coefficient to the right by the number of places indicated by the exponent.