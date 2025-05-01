What is the main difference between exact and inexact numbers? Exact numbers are obtained from counting or definitions and have no uncertainty, while inexact numbers come from measurements or calculations and contain some uncertainty.

Give an example of an exact number. An example of an exact number is 125 students in a lecture or 13 in a baker's dozen.

Give an example of an inexact number. An example of an inexact number is a textbook measured to be 12.53 inches.

What do significant figures represent? Significant figures represent the precision of a value.

When a number has a decimal point, how do you count significant figures? Start counting from the first non-zero digit moving left to right and count all digits until the end.

How do you count significant figures in a number without a decimal point? Start counting from the first non-zero digit moving right to left and count all digits until the end.