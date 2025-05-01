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Why is it important to identify whether a compound is polar or non-polar? Because compounds with similar polarities or intermolecular forces dissolve into each other to form solutions. What does the phrase 'like dissolves like' mean in chemistry? It means that compounds with the same polarity or intermolecular forces will dissolve into each other. Will two polar compounds mix together to form a solution? Yes, two polar compounds will mix well and form a solution. What happens when a polar compound is mixed with a non-polar compound? They will not dissolve into each other due to their different polarities. Can hydrogen bonding and dipole-dipole forces mix together? Why or why not? Yes, because both are polar intermolecular forces, so they can dissolve into each other. Why won’t a compound with dipole-dipole forces mix with one with London dispersion forces? Because dipole-dipole is polar and London dispersion is non-polar, so their different polarities prevent mixing. What are the two main types of mixtures? The two main types are homogeneous mixtures and heterogeneous mixtures. What is a homogeneous mixture? A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition and properties throughout. What is a heterogeneous mixture? A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition and does not mix completely. Why don’t oil and water mix? Oil is non-polar and water is polar, so their different polarities prevent them from mixing. Are all solutions homogeneous mixtures? Yes, all solutions are homogeneous mixtures. Are all homogeneous mixtures solutions? No, not all homogeneous mixtures are solutions. What is required for two substances to form a solution? They must have similar intermolecular forces or polarities. What is an example of a heterogeneous mixture given in the lesson? Oil and water is an example of a heterogeneous mixture. What happens in a solution at the molecular level? Both substances dissolve into each other and mix uniformly.
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz
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