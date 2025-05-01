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Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz

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  • Why is it important to identify whether a compound is polar or non-polar?
    Because compounds with similar polarities or intermolecular forces dissolve into each other to form solutions.
  • What does the phrase 'like dissolves like' mean in chemistry?
    It means that compounds with the same polarity or intermolecular forces will dissolve into each other.
  • Will two polar compounds mix together to form a solution?
    Yes, two polar compounds will mix well and form a solution.
  • What happens when a polar compound is mixed with a non-polar compound?
    They will not dissolve into each other due to their different polarities.
  • Can hydrogen bonding and dipole-dipole forces mix together? Why or why not?
    Yes, because both are polar intermolecular forces, so they can dissolve into each other.
  • Why won’t a compound with dipole-dipole forces mix with one with London dispersion forces?
    Because dipole-dipole is polar and London dispersion is non-polar, so their different polarities prevent mixing.
  • What are the two main types of mixtures?
    The two main types are homogeneous mixtures and heterogeneous mixtures.
  • What is a homogeneous mixture?
    A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition and properties throughout.
  • What is a heterogeneous mixture?
    A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition and does not mix completely.
  • Why don’t oil and water mix?
    Oil is non-polar and water is polar, so their different polarities prevent them from mixing.
  • Are all solutions homogeneous mixtures?
    Yes, all solutions are homogeneous mixtures.
  • Are all homogeneous mixtures solutions?
    No, not all homogeneous mixtures are solutions.
  • What is required for two substances to form a solution?
    They must have similar intermolecular forces or polarities.
  • What is an example of a heterogeneous mixture given in the lesson?
    Oil and water is an example of a heterogeneous mixture.
  • What happens in a solution at the molecular level?
    Both substances dissolve into each other and mix uniformly.