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What does solubility refer to in chemistry? Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, forming a solution. What happens to a soluble ionic compound when placed in water? A soluble ionic compound breaks up into its ions, which become surrounded by water molecules and are called aqueous ions. What is the difference between soluble and insoluble compounds? Soluble compounds dissolve and break into ions in solution, while insoluble compounds do not dissolve and remain as solids. What mnemonic is used to remember the main solubility rules for soluble compounds? The mnemonic 'Ghana Cash' is used to remember the main solubility rules for soluble compounds. Which ions and compounds are always soluble according to 'Ghana Cash'? Group 1A elements, acetate, nitrate, ammonium, chlorate, and perchlorate are always soluble with no exceptions. What are the exceptions to the solubility of sulfate ions? Sulfate ions are insoluble when combined with CBS (calcium, barium, strontium) or HAPI (mercury, silver, lead), forming a precipitate. What are the exceptions to the solubility of halogens? Halogens are insoluble when combined with HAP (mercury, silver, lead), forming a precipitate. What does the mnemonic 'COPS' help you remember? 'COPS' helps you remember typically insoluble compounds: carbonate, chromate, phosphate, and sulfide. Which ions are represented by the 'C' in 'COPS'? 'C' stands for carbonate and chromate ions, which are generally insoluble. What are the exceptions for oxides and hydroxides in the 'COPS' rule? Oxides and hydroxides become soluble when combined with calcium, barium, or strontium. Which ions are represented by the 'P' and 'S' in 'COPS'? 'P' stands for phosphate and 'S' stands for sulfide, both of which are generally insoluble except for specific exceptions. When do sulfides become soluble according to the solubility rules? Sulfides become soluble when combined with calcium, barium, or strontium. What is a precipitate in the context of solubility rules? A precipitate is an insoluble solid that forms when certain ions combine in solution and do not dissolve. How do you determine the overall solubility of a compound? You determine solubility by applying both the 'Ghana Cash' and 'COPS' rules, including their exceptions. What happens if a compound breaks an exception in the 'Ghana Cash' rule? If a compound breaks an exception in 'Ghana Cash,' it forms a precipitate and is considered insoluble.
Solubility Rules quiz
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