What does solubility refer to in chemistry? Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, forming a solution.

What happens to a soluble ionic compound when placed in water? A soluble ionic compound breaks up into its ions, which become surrounded by water molecules and are called aqueous ions.

What is the difference between soluble and insoluble compounds? Soluble compounds dissolve and break into ions in solution, while insoluble compounds do not dissolve and remain as solids.

What mnemonic is used to remember the main solubility rules for soluble compounds? The mnemonic 'Ghana Cash' is used to remember the main solubility rules for soluble compounds.

Which ions and compounds are always soluble according to 'Ghana Cash'? Group 1A elements, acetate, nitrate, ammonium, chlorate, and perchlorate are always soluble with no exceptions.

What are the exceptions to the solubility of sulfate ions? Sulfate ions are insoluble when combined with CBS (calcium, barium, strontium) or HAPI (mercury, silver, lead), forming a precipitate.