Solubility Amount of solute that can be dissolved in a solvent, often measured in moles per liter, indicating solution capacity.

Concentration Measurement of how much solute is present in a given volume of solution, interchangeable with solubility.

Molarity Unit expressing moles of solute per liter of solution, commonly used to quantify solution strength.

Saturated Solution Mixture where the solvent contains the maximum possible dissolved solute; excess solute remains undissolved.

Unsaturated Solution Mixture where additional solute can still dissolve; has not reached its dissolving limit.

Supersaturated Solution Unstable mixture containing more dissolved solute than normally possible, achieved by heating and prone to precipitation.