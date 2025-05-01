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Solubility Amount of solute that can be dissolved in a solvent, often measured in moles per liter, indicating solution capacity. Concentration Measurement of how much solute is present in a given volume of solution, interchangeable with solubility. Molarity Unit expressing moles of solute per liter of solution, commonly used to quantify solution strength. Saturated Solution Mixture where the solvent contains the maximum possible dissolved solute; excess solute remains undissolved. Unsaturated Solution Mixture where additional solute can still dissolve; has not reached its dissolving limit. Supersaturated Solution Unstable mixture containing more dissolved solute than normally possible, achieved by heating and prone to precipitation. Solute Substance being dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, such as salt in water. Solvent Medium, often a liquid, in which a solute dissolves to form a solution, like water in saltwater. Precipitate Solid formed when excess solute separates from a supersaturated solution, often after cooling. Equilibrium Concentration Maximum stable amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature. Recrystallization Process where dissolved solute reforms as solid crystals, typically after a supersaturated solution cools. Threshold Limit beyond which no additional solute can dissolve in a solvent under given conditions. Stability Tendency of a solution to maintain its dissolved state without forming precipitate or changing composition. Heat Energy input required to increase solubility and create a supersaturated solution.
Solubility: Temperature Effect definitions
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