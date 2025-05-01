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Solubility: Temperature Effect definitions

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  • Solubility
    Amount of solute that can be dissolved in a solvent, often measured in moles per liter, indicating solution capacity.
  • Concentration
    Measurement of how much solute is present in a given volume of solution, interchangeable with solubility.
  • Molarity
    Unit expressing moles of solute per liter of solution, commonly used to quantify solution strength.
  • Saturated Solution
    Mixture where the solvent contains the maximum possible dissolved solute; excess solute remains undissolved.
  • Unsaturated Solution
    Mixture where additional solute can still dissolve; has not reached its dissolving limit.
  • Supersaturated Solution
    Unstable mixture containing more dissolved solute than normally possible, achieved by heating and prone to precipitation.
  • Solute
    Substance being dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, such as salt in water.
  • Solvent
    Medium, often a liquid, in which a solute dissolves to form a solution, like water in saltwater.
  • Precipitate
    Solid formed when excess solute separates from a supersaturated solution, often after cooling.
  • Equilibrium Concentration
    Maximum stable amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature.
  • Recrystallization
    Process where dissolved solute reforms as solid crystals, typically after a supersaturated solution cools.
  • Threshold
    Limit beyond which no additional solute can dissolve in a solvent under given conditions.
  • Stability
    Tendency of a solution to maintain its dissolved state without forming precipitate or changing composition.
  • Heat
    Energy input required to increase solubility and create a supersaturated solution.