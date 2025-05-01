What is another name for solubility in chemistry? Solubility is also called concentration or molarity.

How is molarity defined? Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.

What happens when you add more solute than the solvent can dissolve? The excess solute remains undissolved as a solid at the bottom of the container.

What term describes a solution that contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute? This is called a saturated solution.

What is an unsaturated solution? An unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute; it has not reached its maximum capacity.

What is a supersaturated solution? A supersaturated solution contains more solute than the equilibrium concentration, achieved by applying heat.