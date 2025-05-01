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Solubility: Temperature Effect quiz

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  • What is another name for solubility in chemistry?
    Solubility is also called concentration or molarity.
  • How is molarity defined?
    Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • What happens when you add more solute than the solvent can dissolve?
    The excess solute remains undissolved as a solid at the bottom of the container.
  • What term describes a solution that contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute?
    This is called a saturated solution.
  • What is an unsaturated solution?
    An unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute; it has not reached its maximum capacity.
  • What is a supersaturated solution?
    A supersaturated solution contains more solute than the equilibrium concentration, achieved by applying heat.
  • How can you create a supersaturated solution?
    You can create a supersaturated solution by applying heat to dissolve more solute than the normal maximum.
  • What happens to a supersaturated solution when it cools?
    The excess solute precipitates out and forms a solid at the bottom.
  • What is the relationship between solubility, concentration, and molarity?
    They all refer to the amount of solute dissolved in a solvent and are essentially the same concept.
  • What is the effect of heat on solubility?
    Heat increases solubility, allowing more solute to dissolve and creating a supersaturated solution.
  • What happens to the extra solute in a supersaturated solution when heat is removed?
    The extra solute recrystallizes and forms a precipitate at the bottom.
  • What does it mean if a solution is saturated?
    It means the solvent has dissolved the maximum amount of solute possible.
  • How can you tell if a solution is unsaturated?
    If more solute can still dissolve in the solvent, the solution is unsaturated.
  • What is the stability of a supersaturated solution?
    Supersaturated solutions are unstable and will precipitate excess solute when cooled.
  • What is the result of adding 102 grams of solute to a solvent that can only dissolve 100 grams?
    100 grams will dissolve, and the remaining 2 grams will stay as undissolved solid unless heat is applied to create a supersaturated solution.