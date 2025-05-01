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What is another name for solubility in chemistry? Solubility is also called concentration or molarity. How is molarity defined? Molarity is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. What happens when you add more solute than the solvent can dissolve? The excess solute remains undissolved as a solid at the bottom of the container. What term describes a solution that contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute? This is called a saturated solution. What is an unsaturated solution? An unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute; it has not reached its maximum capacity. What is a supersaturated solution? A supersaturated solution contains more solute than the equilibrium concentration, achieved by applying heat. How can you create a supersaturated solution? You can create a supersaturated solution by applying heat to dissolve more solute than the normal maximum. What happens to a supersaturated solution when it cools? The excess solute precipitates out and forms a solid at the bottom. What is the relationship between solubility, concentration, and molarity? They all refer to the amount of solute dissolved in a solvent and are essentially the same concept. What is the effect of heat on solubility? Heat increases solubility, allowing more solute to dissolve and creating a supersaturated solution. What happens to the extra solute in a supersaturated solution when heat is removed? The extra solute recrystallizes and forms a precipitate at the bottom. What does it mean if a solution is saturated? It means the solvent has dissolved the maximum amount of solute possible. How can you tell if a solution is unsaturated? If more solute can still dissolve in the solvent, the solution is unsaturated. What is the stability of a supersaturated solution? Supersaturated solutions are unstable and will precipitate excess solute when cooled. What is the result of adding 102 grams of solute to a solvent that can only dissolve 100 grams? 100 grams will dissolve, and the remaining 2 grams will stay as undissolved solid unless heat is applied to create a supersaturated solution.
Solubility: Temperature Effect quiz
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