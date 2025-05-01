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What two new variables are included in solution stoichiometry compared to traditional stoichiometry? Solution stoichiometry includes volume and molarity as new variables. How do you convert milliliters of a solution to liters? Divide the number of milliliters by 1000 to get liters. What formula is used to calculate moles from volume and molarity? Moles = liters × molarity. In the stoichiometric chart, what does the 'given' side represent? The 'given' side represents the information provided, such as grams, moles, volume, or molarity. What is the purpose of the stoichiometric chart in solution stoichiometry? It helps determine the unknown quantity of a compound using the given quantity of another compound. What does the word 'of' between two numbers indicate in solution stoichiometry? 'Of' means to multiply the two numbers together. What is the balanced chemical equation used in the example for solution stoichiometry? 2 Na(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 1 H2(g) + 2 NaOH(aq). How do you find the moles of water given its volume and molarity? Convert the volume to liters and multiply by the molarity to get moles. What is the next step after finding moles of the given compound in solution stoichiometry? Use a mole-to-mole comparison with the balanced equation to find moles of the unknown compound. How do you convert moles of hydrogen gas to grams in solution stoichiometry? Multiply the moles of hydrogen gas by its molar mass to get grams. Why is understanding traditional stoichiometry important for solution stoichiometry? It helps you understand the adaptations needed for calculations involving volume and molarity. What is the 'jump' in the stoichiometric chart? The 'jump' is the step where you use a mole-to-mole comparison to move from the given to the unknown compound. What information is typically given in solution stoichiometry problems? Problems often provide volume and molarity of a solution. What are possible final units for the unknown in solution stoichiometry calculations? Final units can be grams, ions, atoms, formula units, or molecules. What should you do if you are unfamiliar with traditional stoichiometry before learning solution stoichiometry? Review videos or materials on traditional stoichiometry to build a foundation.
Solution Stoichiometry quiz
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