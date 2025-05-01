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Solutions definitions

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  • Solution
    A uniform mixture where components are blended so thoroughly that individual parts cannot be distinguished visually.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A blend of substances with a consistent composition and appearance throughout, making separation of parts impossible by sight.
  • Solute
    The component present in a smaller amount, which disperses uniformly within another substance to form a mixture.
  • Solvent
    The substance in greater quantity that enables other materials to dissolve within it, creating a uniform blend.
  • Concentration
    A measure indicating how much of a particular substance is present within a specific volume of a mixture.
  • Mixture
    A physical combination of two or more substances where each retains its own properties and can be separated physically.
  • Suspension
    A blend where large particles are dispersed in a liquid but can eventually settle due to gravity, making the mixture non-uniform.
  • Heterogeneous Mixture
    A combination of substances where different components are visible and not evenly distributed throughout.
  • Colloid
    A mixture with intermediate-sized particles that remain evenly distributed and do not settle, giving a cloudy appearance.
  • Particle Size
    A distinguishing feature that determines whether a mixture is a solution, colloid, or suspension based on the dimensions of its components.
  • Italian Salad Dressing
    An example of a blend where visible particles float in a liquid and can settle, illustrating a non-uniform mixture.
  • Milk
    A common example of a blend where fat and protein particles remain suspended, never settling, and creating a cloudy look.
  • Uniform Composition
    A characteristic where all parts of a blend are identical in appearance and distribution, with no visible separation.