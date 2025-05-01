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Solution A uniform mixture where components are blended so thoroughly that individual parts cannot be distinguished visually. Homogeneous Mixture A blend of substances with a consistent composition and appearance throughout, making separation of parts impossible by sight. Solute The component present in a smaller amount, which disperses uniformly within another substance to form a mixture. Solvent The substance in greater quantity that enables other materials to dissolve within it, creating a uniform blend. Concentration A measure indicating how much of a particular substance is present within a specific volume of a mixture. Mixture A physical combination of two or more substances where each retains its own properties and can be separated physically. Suspension A blend where large particles are dispersed in a liquid but can eventually settle due to gravity, making the mixture non-uniform. Heterogeneous Mixture A combination of substances where different components are visible and not evenly distributed throughout. Colloid A mixture with intermediate-sized particles that remain evenly distributed and do not settle, giving a cloudy appearance. Particle Size A distinguishing feature that determines whether a mixture is a solution, colloid, or suspension based on the dimensions of its components. Italian Salad Dressing An example of a blend where visible particles float in a liquid and can settle, illustrating a non-uniform mixture. Milk A common example of a blend where fat and protein particles remain suspended, never settling, and creating a cloudy look. Uniform Composition A characteristic where all parts of a blend are identical in appearance and distribution, with no visible separation.
Solutions definitions
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