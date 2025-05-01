Solution A uniform mixture where components are blended so thoroughly that individual parts cannot be distinguished visually.

Homogeneous Mixture A blend of substances with a consistent composition and appearance throughout, making separation of parts impossible by sight.

Solute The component present in a smaller amount, which disperses uniformly within another substance to form a mixture.

Solvent The substance in greater quantity that enables other materials to dissolve within it, creating a uniform blend.

Concentration A measure indicating how much of a particular substance is present within a specific volume of a mixture.

Mixture A physical combination of two or more substances where each retains its own properties and can be separated physically.