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Solutions quiz

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  • What is a solution in chemistry?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture made up of two or more components that form a uniform composition.
  • What does it mean for a mixture to have a uniform composition?
    It means that everything is mixed perfectly together and you cannot distinguish one part from another.
  • What is the solute in a solution?
    The solute is the smaller portion of the solution that is dissolved within the solvent.
  • What is the solvent in a solution?
    The solvent is the part of the solution present in the larger amount and is capable of dissolving other substances.
  • How is concentration defined in the context of solutions?
    Concentration is a measurement of the amount of solute present in a given volume of solution.
  • What happens when a solute dissolves in a solvent?
    When a solute dissolves in a solvent, they form a homogeneous solution with a uniform composition.
  • What are the three main types of mixtures discussed?
    The three main types of mixtures are solutions, suspensions, and colloids.
  • How do suspensions differ from solutions?
    Suspensions are heterogeneous mixtures with large particles that can float and eventually settle, unlike solutions which are homogeneous.
  • What is the typical particle size in a suspension?
    Particles in a suspension are typically greater than 500 nanometers in size.
  • Why do particles in a suspension eventually settle?
    Because the particles are large, gravity causes them to settle either at the top or bottom depending on density.
  • What is a colloid?
    A colloid is a homogeneous mixture with intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended and do not settle.
  • How do the particle sizes in colloids compare to those in suspensions?
    Colloid particles are less than 500 nanometers, which is smaller than those in suspensions.
  • Give an example of a suspension and explain why.
    Italian salad dressing is a suspension because you can see oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices floating and eventually settling.
  • Give an example of a colloid and explain why.
    Milk is a colloid because it contains fat and protein particles that stay suspended and do not settle.
  • Why do colloid particles not settle like those in suspensions?
    Colloid particles are small enough to remain suspended and do not settle at the top or bottom of the solvent.