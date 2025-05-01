What is a solution in chemistry? A solution is a homogeneous mixture made up of two or more components that form a uniform composition.

What does it mean for a mixture to have a uniform composition? It means that everything is mixed perfectly together and you cannot distinguish one part from another.

What is the solute in a solution? The solute is the smaller portion of the solution that is dissolved within the solvent.

What is the solvent in a solution? The solvent is the part of the solution present in the larger amount and is capable of dissolving other substances.

How is concentration defined in the context of solutions? Concentration is a measurement of the amount of solute present in a given volume of solution.

What happens when a solute dissolves in a solvent? When a solute dissolves in a solvent, they form a homogeneous solution with a uniform composition.