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What is a solution in chemistry? A solution is a homogeneous mixture made up of two or more components that form a uniform composition. What does it mean for a mixture to have a uniform composition? It means that everything is mixed perfectly together and you cannot distinguish one part from another. What is the solute in a solution? The solute is the smaller portion of the solution that is dissolved within the solvent. What is the solvent in a solution? The solvent is the part of the solution present in the larger amount and is capable of dissolving other substances. How is concentration defined in the context of solutions? Concentration is a measurement of the amount of solute present in a given volume of solution. What happens when a solute dissolves in a solvent? When a solute dissolves in a solvent, they form a homogeneous solution with a uniform composition. What are the three main types of mixtures discussed? The three main types of mixtures are solutions, suspensions, and colloids. How do suspensions differ from solutions? Suspensions are heterogeneous mixtures with large particles that can float and eventually settle, unlike solutions which are homogeneous. What is the typical particle size in a suspension? Particles in a suspension are typically greater than 500 nanometers in size. Why do particles in a suspension eventually settle? Because the particles are large, gravity causes them to settle either at the top or bottom depending on density. What is a colloid? A colloid is a homogeneous mixture with intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended and do not settle. How do the particle sizes in colloids compare to those in suspensions? Colloid particles are less than 500 nanometers, which is smaller than those in suspensions. Give an example of a suspension and explain why. Italian salad dressing is a suspension because you can see oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices floating and eventually settling. Give an example of a colloid and explain why. Milk is a colloid because it contains fat and protein particles that stay suspended and do not settle. Why do colloid particles not settle like those in suspensions? Colloid particles are small enough to remain suspended and do not settle at the top or bottom of the solvent.
Solutions quiz
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