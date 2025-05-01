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Specific Gravity A ratio comparing a substance's density to that of water at the same temperature, resulting in a value without units. Density A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, often expressed in grams per milliliter for liquids and solids. Unitless Quantity A value derived from a calculation where all measurement units cancel out, leaving only a pure number. Temperature A physical property that influences the density of water, thereby affecting specific gravity calculations. Grams per Milliliter A common unit for expressing how much mass is present in one milliliter of a substance, especially liquids. Water A reference substance whose density at various temperatures is used as the denominator in specific gravity calculations. 3.98 Degrees Celsius The temperature at which water reaches its maximum density, exactly 1.0 grams per cubic centimeter. Cubic Centimeter A metric unit of volume equal to one milliliter, often used in expressing densities. Substance Any material whose density can be compared to water to determine its specific gravity. Trend A general direction in which a property, such as water's density, changes with varying temperature. Calculation A mathematical process used to determine specific gravity by dividing two densities. Reference Value A standard measurement, such as water's density at a specific temperature, used for comparison in scientific ratios.
Specific Gravity definitions
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Specific Gravity
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