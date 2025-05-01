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Specific Gravity definitions

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  • Specific Gravity
    A ratio comparing a substance's density to that of water at the same temperature, resulting in a value without units.
  • Density
    A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, often expressed in grams per milliliter for liquids and solids.
  • Unitless Quantity
    A value derived from a calculation where all measurement units cancel out, leaving only a pure number.
  • Temperature
    A physical property that influences the density of water, thereby affecting specific gravity calculations.
  • Grams per Milliliter
    A common unit for expressing how much mass is present in one milliliter of a substance, especially liquids.
  • Water
    A reference substance whose density at various temperatures is used as the denominator in specific gravity calculations.
  • 3.98 Degrees Celsius
    The temperature at which water reaches its maximum density, exactly 1.0 grams per cubic centimeter.
  • Cubic Centimeter
    A metric unit of volume equal to one milliliter, often used in expressing densities.
  • Substance
    Any material whose density can be compared to water to determine its specific gravity.
  • Trend
    A general direction in which a property, such as water's density, changes with varying temperature.
  • Calculation
    A mathematical process used to determine specific gravity by dividing two densities.
  • Reference Value
    A standard measurement, such as water's density at a specific temperature, used for comparison in scientific ratios.