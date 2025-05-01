Specific Gravity A ratio comparing a substance's density to that of water at the same temperature, resulting in a value without units.

Density A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, often expressed in grams per milliliter for liquids and solids.

Unitless Quantity A value derived from a calculation where all measurement units cancel out, leaving only a pure number.

Temperature A physical property that influences the density of water, thereby affecting specific gravity calculations.

Grams per Milliliter A common unit for expressing how much mass is present in one milliliter of a substance, especially liquids.

Water A reference substance whose density at various temperatures is used as the denominator in specific gravity calculations.