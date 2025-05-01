What is the backbone of sphingolipids called? The backbone of sphingolipids is called sphingosine.

How many carbons does a sphingosine molecule contain? A sphingosine molecule contains 18 carbons.

Which carbons in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol? Carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol.

Where is the amino group located on the sphingosine backbone? The amino group (NH2) is located at carbon 2 of the sphingosine backbone.

How many carbons are attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine? A 15-carbon chain is attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine.

At which carbon is the trans double bond found in sphingosine? The trans double bond is found at carbon 4 in sphingosine.