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Sphingomyelins quiz

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  • What is the backbone of sphingolipids called?
    The backbone of sphingolipids is called sphingosine.
  • How many carbons does a sphingosine molecule contain?
    A sphingosine molecule contains 18 carbons.
  • Which carbons in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol?
    Carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol.
  • Where is the amino group located on the sphingosine backbone?
    The amino group (NH2) is located at carbon 2 of the sphingosine backbone.
  • How many carbons are attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine?
    A 15-carbon chain is attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine.
  • At which carbon is the trans double bond found in sphingosine?
    The trans double bond is found at carbon 4 in sphingosine.
  • What type of lipid is sphingomyelin classified as?
    Sphingomyelin is classified as both a sphingolipid and a phospholipid.
  • What are the two main components attached to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin?
    Sphingomyelin has a phosphate and choline head group at carbon 1 and a fatty acid attached via an amide bond at carbon 2.
  • What type of bond connects the fatty acid to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin?
    An amide bond connects the fatty acid to the sphingosine backbone at carbon 2.
  • What is the charge on the nitrogen in the choline head group of sphingomyelin?
    The nitrogen in the choline head group is positively charged.
  • How many bonds does the nitrogen in the choline head group form?
    The nitrogen in the choline head group forms four bonds.
  • What is the primary biological role of sphingomyelins?
    Sphingomyelins are primary structural components of the myelin sheath, which coats nerve fibers.
  • Which group is attached to carbon 1 of the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin?
    A phosphate group is attached to carbon 1 of the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin.
  • What is the structure of the choline head group in sphingomyelin?
    The choline head group consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to three methyl groups (CH3) and an ethyl group.
  • Why are sphingomyelins important for nerve function?
    Sphingomyelins are important because they form the myelin sheath, which insulates and protects nerve fibers.