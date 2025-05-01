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What is the backbone of sphingolipids called? The backbone of sphingolipids is called sphingosine. How many carbons does a sphingosine molecule contain? A sphingosine molecule contains 18 carbons. Which carbons in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol? Carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol. Where is the amino group located on the sphingosine backbone? The amino group (NH2) is located at carbon 2 of the sphingosine backbone. How many carbons are attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine? A 15-carbon chain is attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine. At which carbon is the trans double bond found in sphingosine? The trans double bond is found at carbon 4 in sphingosine. What type of lipid is sphingomyelin classified as? Sphingomyelin is classified as both a sphingolipid and a phospholipid. What are the two main components attached to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin? Sphingomyelin has a phosphate and choline head group at carbon 1 and a fatty acid attached via an amide bond at carbon 2. What type of bond connects the fatty acid to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin? An amide bond connects the fatty acid to the sphingosine backbone at carbon 2. What is the charge on the nitrogen in the choline head group of sphingomyelin? The nitrogen in the choline head group is positively charged. How many bonds does the nitrogen in the choline head group form? The nitrogen in the choline head group forms four bonds. What is the primary biological role of sphingomyelins? Sphingomyelins are primary structural components of the myelin sheath, which coats nerve fibers. Which group is attached to carbon 1 of the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin? A phosphate group is attached to carbon 1 of the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelin. What is the structure of the choline head group in sphingomyelin? The choline head group consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to three methyl groups (CH3) and an ethyl group. Why are sphingomyelins important for nerve function? Sphingomyelins are important because they form the myelin sheath, which insulates and protects nerve fibers.
Sphingomyelins quiz
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