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Spontaneity Property describing whether a process can occur naturally under given conditions without continuous external energy. Thermodynamics Branch of science concerned with energy changes and the direction of chemical processes, determining possibility but not speed. Kinetics Field focusing on the rate at which chemical reactions proceed, independent of whether they occur naturally. Equilibrium State where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, with no net change in concentrations of reactants and products. Product Formation Tendency of a reaction to yield substances resulting from the transformation of reactants, favored in certain processes. Reactant Favorability Condition where a process tends to remain in its original substances rather than forming new ones. Free-Energy Change (ΔG) Thermodynamic quantity indicating whether a process can occur spontaneously under constant temperature and pressure. Enthalpy (ΔH) Measure of total heat content in a system, influencing whether a process is energetically favorable. Entropy (ΔS) Measure of disorder or randomness in a system, affecting the likelihood of a process occurring naturally. Photosynthesis Process in which carbon dioxide and water are converted to glucose and oxygen, requiring sunlight as an energy source. Cellular Respiration Natural process where glucose and oxygen are transformed into carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy. Outside Energy Source Continuous input, such as sunlight or heat, required for certain processes to proceed that would not occur naturally. Natural Process Event or reaction that proceeds without ongoing external energy, often favoring product formation. Unnatural Process Event or reaction that does not proceed without continuous external energy, typically favoring reactants. Reaction Rate Speed at which reactants are converted to products, unrelated to whether the process is spontaneous.
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions definitions
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