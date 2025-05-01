Spontaneity Property describing whether a process can occur naturally under given conditions without continuous external energy.

Thermodynamics Branch of science concerned with energy changes and the direction of chemical processes, determining possibility but not speed.

Kinetics Field focusing on the rate at which chemical reactions proceed, independent of whether they occur naturally.

Equilibrium State where the forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, with no net change in concentrations of reactants and products.

Product Formation Tendency of a reaction to yield substances resulting from the transformation of reactants, favored in certain processes.

Reactant Favorability Condition where a process tends to remain in its original substances rather than forming new ones.