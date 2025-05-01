Steroid Nucleus Core structure of 3 cyclohexane rings and 1 cyclopentane ring fused together, forming the backbone of all steroids.

Cholesterol Most abundant steroid in the body, essential for cell membrane structure and as a precursor for bile acids and hormones.

Bile Acids Molecules synthesized in the liver from cholesterol, aiding lipid emulsification and cholesterol absorption in the intestine.

Steroid Hormones Chemical messengers derived from steroids, including sex hormones and adrenocorticosteroids, regulating various body functions.

Androgens Sex hormones produced in the testes, responsible for male sexual development and muscle growth.

Estrogens Sex hormones produced in the ovaries, regulating female sexual development and reproductive cycles.