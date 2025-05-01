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Steroid Nucleus Core structure of 3 cyclohexane rings and 1 cyclopentane ring fused together, forming the backbone of all steroids. Cholesterol Most abundant steroid in the body, essential for cell membrane structure and as a precursor for bile acids and hormones. Bile Acids Molecules synthesized in the liver from cholesterol, aiding lipid emulsification and cholesterol absorption in the intestine. Steroid Hormones Chemical messengers derived from steroids, including sex hormones and adrenocorticosteroids, regulating various body functions. Androgens Sex hormones produced in the testes, responsible for male sexual development and muscle growth. Estrogens Sex hormones produced in the ovaries, regulating female sexual development and reproductive cycles. Progestins Hormones produced in the ovaries, controlling the menstrual cycle and supporting pregnancy. Glucocorticoids Adrenocorticosteroids from the adrenal glands, regulating glucose metabolism and reducing inflammation. Mineralocorticoids Adrenocorticosteroids that manage sodium and potassium balance in cells and body fluids. Cyclohexane Ring Six-membered carbon ring forming part of the steroid nucleus, present in three copies within the core structure. Cyclopentane Ring Five-membered carbon ring fused with three cyclohexane rings to complete the steroid nucleus. Bile Salts Ionized forms of bile acids at intestinal pH, functioning as emulsifying agents for dietary fats. Cell Membrane Integrity Structural stability and rigidity of cellular boundaries, maintained in part by cholesterol content. Precursor A substance from which another, more active or specialized compound is formed, such as cholesterol for hormones. Emulsifying Agent A molecule with both polar and nonpolar regions, enabling dispersion of hydrophobic substances in aqueous environments.
Steroids definitions
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