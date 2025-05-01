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Steroids definitions

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  • Steroid Nucleus
    Core structure of 3 cyclohexane rings and 1 cyclopentane ring fused together, forming the backbone of all steroids.
  • Cholesterol
    Most abundant steroid in the body, essential for cell membrane structure and as a precursor for bile acids and hormones.
  • Bile Acids
    Molecules synthesized in the liver from cholesterol, aiding lipid emulsification and cholesterol absorption in the intestine.
  • Steroid Hormones
    Chemical messengers derived from steroids, including sex hormones and adrenocorticosteroids, regulating various body functions.
  • Androgens
    Sex hormones produced in the testes, responsible for male sexual development and muscle growth.
  • Estrogens
    Sex hormones produced in the ovaries, regulating female sexual development and reproductive cycles.
  • Progestins
    Hormones produced in the ovaries, controlling the menstrual cycle and supporting pregnancy.
  • Glucocorticoids
    Adrenocorticosteroids from the adrenal glands, regulating glucose metabolism and reducing inflammation.
  • Mineralocorticoids
    Adrenocorticosteroids that manage sodium and potassium balance in cells and body fluids.
  • Cyclohexane Ring
    Six-membered carbon ring forming part of the steroid nucleus, present in three copies within the core structure.
  • Cyclopentane Ring
    Five-membered carbon ring fused with three cyclohexane rings to complete the steroid nucleus.
  • Bile Salts
    Ionized forms of bile acids at intestinal pH, functioning as emulsifying agents for dietary fats.
  • Cell Membrane Integrity
    Structural stability and rigidity of cellular boundaries, maintained in part by cholesterol content.
  • Precursor
    A substance from which another, more active or specialized compound is formed, such as cholesterol for hormones.
  • Emulsifying Agent
    A molecule with both polar and nonpolar regions, enabling dispersion of hydrophobic substances in aqueous environments.