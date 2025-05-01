What is the basic structure of the steroid nucleus? The steroid nucleus consists of 3 cyclohexane rings and 1 cyclopentane ring fused together.

How are the rings in the steroid nucleus labeled and numbered? The rings are labeled A, B, C, and D in alphabetical order, and the carbons are numbered from 1 to 17.

What is the most abundant steroid in the human body? Cholesterol is the most abundant steroid in the human body.

Where is the hydroxyl (OH) group located on the cholesterol molecule? The hydroxyl group is located at carbon number 3 on the cholesterol molecule.

What is the function of cholesterol in cell membranes? Cholesterol helps maintain the structural integrity and rigidity of cell membranes.

What are bile acids synthesized from and where are they stored? Bile acids are synthesized from cholesterol in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.