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Steroids quiz

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  • What is the basic structure of the steroid nucleus?
    The steroid nucleus consists of 3 cyclohexane rings and 1 cyclopentane ring fused together.
  • How are the rings in the steroid nucleus labeled and numbered?
    The rings are labeled A, B, C, and D in alphabetical order, and the carbons are numbered from 1 to 17.
  • What is the most abundant steroid in the human body?
    Cholesterol is the most abundant steroid in the human body.
  • Where is the hydroxyl (OH) group located on the cholesterol molecule?
    The hydroxyl group is located at carbon number 3 on the cholesterol molecule.
  • What is the function of cholesterol in cell membranes?
    Cholesterol helps maintain the structural integrity and rigidity of cell membranes.
  • What are bile acids synthesized from and where are they stored?
    Bile acids are synthesized from cholesterol in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.
  • What is the main function of bile acids in the digestive system?
    Bile acids emulsify lipids in the small intestine, increasing their surface area for digestion.
  • Why are bile acids also called bile salts?
    They are called bile salts because they exist as anions (carboxylate ions) at intestinal pH.
  • What is the significance of bile acids in cholesterol absorption?
    Bile acids help in the absorption of cholesterol in the small intestine.
  • What are the two main groups of steroid hormones?
    Steroid hormones are classified into sex hormones and adrenocorticosteroids.
  • Where are androgens produced and what is their main function?
    Androgens are produced in the testes and regulate male sexual development and muscle growth.
  • What is the primary estrogen and where is it produced?
    Estradiol is the primary estrogen, produced in the ovaries.
  • What is the main function of progestins and give an example?
    Progestins control the menstrual cycle and pregnancy in females; an example is progesterone.
  • What do glucocorticoids regulate and where are they produced?
    Glucocorticoids are produced in the adrenal glands and regulate glucose metabolism and inflammation.
  • What is the role of mineralocorticoids and provide an example?
    Mineralocorticoids regulate sodium and potassium balance in the body; aldosterone is a key example.