What key information does a molecular formula lack when describing a compound? A molecular formula lacks information about how atoms are connected and their spatial orientation.

Why are molecular formulas insufficient for organic compounds? They do not convey structural information such as atom connectivity and orientation.

What does 'connectivity' refer to in the context of structural formulas? Connectivity refers to how atoms are connected or bonded to each other in a compound.

What is one limitation of using only a molecular formula like C2H6O? It can represent multiple possible structures, leading to ambiguity about the actual compound.

How does a structural formula differ from a molecular formula? A structural formula shows how atoms are connected or bonded, while a molecular formula only shows the number of each type of atom.

What additional information does a Lewis structure provide compared to a structural formula? A Lewis structure shows non-bonding electrons (lone pairs) in addition to atom connectivity.