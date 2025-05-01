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What does AMU stand for and what is its purpose? AMU stands for atomic mass unit and is used to calculate the relative mass of atoms or subatomic particles. How is 1 AMU defined in terms of a carbon atom? 1 AMU is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon atom. What is the equivalent of 1 AMU in kilograms? 1 AMU is equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms. What is another name for 1 AMU and who is it named after? 1 AMU is also called 1 Dalton (DA), named after John Dalton. What are the three subatomic particles found in an atom? The three subatomic particles are neutrons, protons, and electrons. Which subatomic particle is the heaviest? The neutron is the heaviest subatomic particle. What is the actual mass of a neutron in kilograms? The actual mass of a neutron is 1.67493 x 10^-27 kilograms. What is the actual mass of a proton in kilograms? The actual mass of a proton is 1.67262 x 10^-27 kilograms. What is the actual mass of an electron in kilograms? The actual mass of an electron is 0.00091 x 10^-27 kilograms. Where is most of the mass of an atom located? Most of the mass of an atom is located in the nucleus. What is the relative mass of a neutron in AMU? The relative mass of a neutron is 1.00866 AMU. What is the relative mass of a proton in AMU? The relative mass of a proton is 1.00727 AMU. What is the relative mass of an electron in AMU? The relative mass of an electron is 0.00055 AMU. What are the charges of neutrons, protons, and electrons? Neutrons are neutral (0), protons are positive (+1), and electrons are negative (-1). Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus? Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz
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