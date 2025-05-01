What does AMU stand for and what is its purpose? AMU stands for atomic mass unit and is used to calculate the relative mass of atoms or subatomic particles.

How is 1 AMU defined in terms of a carbon atom? 1 AMU is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon atom.

What is the equivalent of 1 AMU in kilograms? 1 AMU is equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms.

What is another name for 1 AMU and who is it named after? 1 AMU is also called 1 Dalton (DA), named after John Dalton.

What are the three subatomic particles found in an atom? The three subatomic particles are neutrons, protons, and electrons.

Which subatomic particle is the heaviest? The neutron is the heaviest subatomic particle.