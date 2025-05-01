What is the definition of energy? Energy is the capacity to do work or to produce heat.

How is thermal energy defined? Thermal energy is the sum of the kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object.

What is the difference between kinetic and potential energy? Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is the energy of position.

How does temperature relate to thermal energy? Temperature is a measurement of the average kinetic energy, which is a subset of thermal energy.

What is heat in terms of thermal energy? Heat is the flow of thermal energy from an object at a higher temperature to one at a lower temperature.

Does heat move from colder to hotter objects? No, heat always moves from hotter objects to colder ones.