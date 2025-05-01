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What is the definition of energy? Energy is the capacity to do work or to produce heat. How is thermal energy defined? Thermal energy is the sum of the kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object. What is the difference between kinetic and potential energy? Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is the energy of position. How does temperature relate to thermal energy? Temperature is a measurement of the average kinetic energy, which is a subset of thermal energy. What is heat in terms of thermal energy? Heat is the flow of thermal energy from an object at a higher temperature to one at a lower temperature. Does heat move from colder to hotter objects? No, heat always moves from hotter objects to colder ones. Are temperature and heat the same thing? No, temperature measures thermal energy, while heat is the flow of thermal energy. What are the three common units for measuring temperature? The three common units are Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin. What formula converts Celsius to Kelvin? The formula is Kelvin = Celsius + 273.15. What formula converts Celsius to Fahrenheit? The formula is Fahrenheit = 1.8 × Celsius + 32. Why is it important to memorize temperature conversion formulas? Because these formulas are often not provided during exams or quizzes. Which temperature unit acts as a bridge between Kelvin and Fahrenheit? Celsius acts as the bridge between Kelvin and Fahrenheit. If a temperature is 0°C, what is it in Kelvin? It is 273.15 K. If a temperature is 0°C, what is it in Fahrenheit? It is 32°F. What does a 'purple box' indicate in the lesson? A purple box means you need to memorize the term, definition, or formula shown.
Temperature (Simplified) quiz
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