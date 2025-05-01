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Temperature (Simplified) quiz

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  • What is the definition of energy?
    Energy is the capacity to do work or to produce heat.
  • How is thermal energy defined?
    Thermal energy is the sum of the kinetic and potential energies of all atoms in an object.
  • What is the difference between kinetic and potential energy?
    Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is the energy of position.
  • How does temperature relate to thermal energy?
    Temperature is a measurement of the average kinetic energy, which is a subset of thermal energy.
  • What is heat in terms of thermal energy?
    Heat is the flow of thermal energy from an object at a higher temperature to one at a lower temperature.
  • Does heat move from colder to hotter objects?
    No, heat always moves from hotter objects to colder ones.
  • Are temperature and heat the same thing?
    No, temperature measures thermal energy, while heat is the flow of thermal energy.
  • What are the three common units for measuring temperature?
    The three common units are Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin.
  • What formula converts Celsius to Kelvin?
    The formula is Kelvin = Celsius + 273.15.
  • What formula converts Celsius to Fahrenheit?
    The formula is Fahrenheit = 1.8 × Celsius + 32.
  • Why is it important to memorize temperature conversion formulas?
    Because these formulas are often not provided during exams or quizzes.
  • Which temperature unit acts as a bridge between Kelvin and Fahrenheit?
    Celsius acts as the bridge between Kelvin and Fahrenheit.
  • If a temperature is 0°C, what is it in Kelvin?
    It is 273.15 K.
  • If a temperature is 0°C, what is it in Fahrenheit?
    It is 32°F.
  • What does a 'purple box' indicate in the lesson?
    A purple box means you need to memorize the term, definition, or formula shown.