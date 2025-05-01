What is the tertiary structure of a protein? It is the overall 3D shape of a protein, resulting from the twisting and bending of a peptide chain stabilized by interactions between R groups.

Which types of secondary structure elements are included in the tertiary structure? Alpha helices and beta pleated sheets are included in the tertiary structure.

Does the formation of tertiary structure alter the primary and secondary structures? No, tertiary structure builds upon primary and secondary structures without changing them.

What types of interactions stabilize the tertiary structure? Hydrophobic interactions, hydrophilic interactions, hydrogen bonding, salt bridges (ionic bonds), and disulfide bridges (covalent bonds) stabilize the tertiary structure.

What are hydrophobic interactions in tertiary structure? Hydrophobic interactions occur between nonpolar R groups that are afraid of water.

What are hydrophilic interactions in tertiary structure? Hydrophilic interactions involve polar R groups, such as those with OH groups, that interact favorably with water.