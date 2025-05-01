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How are alkyl groups formed from alkanes? Alkyl groups are formed by removing a hydrogen atom from an alkane. What suffix is used when naming alkyl groups? The suffix 'yl' is used for alkyl groups. What is the alkyl group name for a five-carbon chain? The five-carbon alkyl group is called pentyl. What is the alkyl group name for a one-carbon chain? The one-carbon alkyl group is called methyl. What is the alkyl group name for a two-carbon chain? The two-carbon alkyl group is called ethyl. What is the alkyl group name for a three-carbon chain? The three-carbon alkyl group is called propyl. What is the alkyl group name for a four-carbon chain? The four-carbon alkyl group is called butyl. What is the alkyl group name for a six-carbon chain? The six-carbon alkyl group is called hexyl. What is a structural or constitutional isomer in alkyl groups? It is an alkyl group with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of carbons. What is the difference between propyl and isopropyl groups? Propyl is connected at the end carbon, while isopropyl is connected at the middle carbon. What is sec-butyl and how is it connected? Sec-butyl is a four-carbon alkyl group connected at a secondary carbon. What is isobutyl and how is it structured? Isobutyl is a four-carbon alkyl group with a branching structure. What is tert-butyl and how is it connected? Tert-butyl is a four-carbon alkyl group connected at a tertiary carbon. Why are alkyl groups with more than six carbons uncommon? Because larger alkyl groups would require very large parent molecules, which are rare at this level of chemistry. Why is understanding alkyl group structure important in organic chemistry? It is crucial for correctly naming more complex organic compounds.
The Alkyl Groups quiz
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