How are alkyl groups formed from alkanes? Alkyl groups are formed by removing a hydrogen atom from an alkane.

What suffix is used when naming alkyl groups? The suffix 'yl' is used for alkyl groups.

What is the alkyl group name for a five-carbon chain? The five-carbon alkyl group is called pentyl.

What is the alkyl group name for a one-carbon chain? The one-carbon alkyl group is called methyl.

What is the alkyl group name for a two-carbon chain? The two-carbon alkyl group is called ethyl.

What is the alkyl group name for a three-carbon chain? The three-carbon alkyl group is called propyl.