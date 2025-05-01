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The Alkyl Groups quiz

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  • How are alkyl groups formed from alkanes?
    Alkyl groups are formed by removing a hydrogen atom from an alkane.
  • What suffix is used when naming alkyl groups?
    The suffix 'yl' is used for alkyl groups.
  • What is the alkyl group name for a five-carbon chain?
    The five-carbon alkyl group is called pentyl.
  • What is the alkyl group name for a one-carbon chain?
    The one-carbon alkyl group is called methyl.
  • What is the alkyl group name for a two-carbon chain?
    The two-carbon alkyl group is called ethyl.
  • What is the alkyl group name for a three-carbon chain?
    The three-carbon alkyl group is called propyl.
  • What is the alkyl group name for a four-carbon chain?
    The four-carbon alkyl group is called butyl.
  • What is the alkyl group name for a six-carbon chain?
    The six-carbon alkyl group is called hexyl.
  • What is a structural or constitutional isomer in alkyl groups?
    It is an alkyl group with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of carbons.
  • What is the difference between propyl and isopropyl groups?
    Propyl is connected at the end carbon, while isopropyl is connected at the middle carbon.
  • What is sec-butyl and how is it connected?
    Sec-butyl is a four-carbon alkyl group connected at a secondary carbon.
  • What is isobutyl and how is it structured?
    Isobutyl is a four-carbon alkyl group with a branching structure.
  • What is tert-butyl and how is it connected?
    Tert-butyl is a four-carbon alkyl group connected at a tertiary carbon.
  • Why are alkyl groups with more than six carbons uncommon?
    Because larger alkyl groups would require very large parent molecules, which are rare at this level of chemistry.
  • Why is understanding alkyl group structure important in organic chemistry?
    It is crucial for correctly naming more complex organic compounds.