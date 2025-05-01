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What is the smallest part of an element and the basic fundamental unit in chemistry? The atom is the smallest part of an element and the basic fundamental unit in chemistry. What are the four major parts of an atom? The four major parts are the nucleus, neutrons, protons, and electrons. Where is the nucleus located within the atom? The nucleus is at the center of the atom. Which subatomic particles are found inside the nucleus? Protons and neutrons are found inside the nucleus. What charge does a neutron carry? A neutron carries no charge. What role do neutrons play in the nucleus? Neutrons act as the glue that keeps the nucleus together. What charge does a proton carry? A proton carries a positive charge. Where are electrons located in relation to the nucleus? Electrons spin around the nucleus in the electron cloud. What charge does an electron carry? An electron carries a negative charge. How does the size of the electron cloud compare to the nucleus? The electron cloud is about 1,000,000 times larger than the nucleus. What are the two major forces within the nucleus? The two major forces are the nuclear force and the electrostatic force. What does the nuclear force do within the nucleus? The nuclear force pulls together protons and neutrons in the nucleus. What does the electrostatic force do within the nucleus? The electrostatic force tries to pull apart protons and neutrons due to repulsion between like charges. Why do protons in the nucleus want to repel each other? Protons want to repel each other because they have the same positive charge. What condition must be met for a nucleus to be stable? For a stable nucleus, the nuclear force must be greater than the electrostatic force.
The Atom (Simplified) quiz
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