What is the smallest part of an element and the basic fundamental unit in chemistry? The atom is the smallest part of an element and the basic fundamental unit in chemistry.

What are the four major parts of an atom? The four major parts are the nucleus, neutrons, protons, and electrons.

Where is the nucleus located within the atom? The nucleus is at the center of the atom.

Which subatomic particles are found inside the nucleus? Protons and neutrons are found inside the nucleus.

What charge does a neutron carry? A neutron carries no charge.

What role do neutrons play in the nucleus? Neutrons act as the glue that keeps the nucleus together.