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Citrate A six-carbon molecule formed from acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate, marking the entry point into the cycle. Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule regenerated at the end of the cycle, enabling continuous operation by combining with acetyl CoA. Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule attached to coenzyme A, serving as the primary input for the cycle. Citrate Synthase An enzyme catalyzing the initial condensation of acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate to form citrate. Aconitase An enzyme responsible for isomerizing citrate to isocitrate, enabling subsequent oxidation. Isocitrate A rearranged form of citrate with a secondary alcohol, making it suitable for oxidation. Alpha Ketoglutarate A five-carbon intermediate produced by oxidation and decarboxylation of isocitrate. Succinyl CoA A four-carbon compound with a high-energy thioester bond, formed after decarboxylation of alpha ketoglutarate. Succinate A four-carbon molecule generated from succinyl CoA, linked to substrate-level phosphorylation. Fumarate A four-carbon dicarboxylate formed by oxidation of succinate, featuring a trans double bond. Malate A four-carbon hydroxy acid produced by hydration of fumarate, later oxidized to regenerate oxaloacetate. NADH A high-energy electron carrier generated during oxidation steps, crucial for ATP production in the electron transport chain. FADH2 An electron carrier produced during succinate oxidation, contributing electrons to the electron transport chain. ATP A universal energy currency synthesized directly in the cycle via substrate-level phosphorylation. Decarboxylation A reaction type in the cycle where a carbon atom is removed as carbon dioxide, reducing the carbon count of intermediates.
The Citric Acid Cycle definitions
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The Citric Acid Cycle
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