Citrate A six-carbon molecule formed from acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate, marking the entry point into the cycle.

Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule regenerated at the end of the cycle, enabling continuous operation by combining with acetyl CoA.

Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule attached to coenzyme A, serving as the primary input for the cycle.

Citrate Synthase An enzyme catalyzing the initial condensation of acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate to form citrate.

Aconitase An enzyme responsible for isomerizing citrate to isocitrate, enabling subsequent oxidation.

Isocitrate A rearranged form of citrate with a secondary alcohol, making it suitable for oxidation.