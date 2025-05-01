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Colligative Properties Physical changes in a solvent caused by adding a solute, affecting boiling point, freezing point, vapor pressure, and osmotic pressure. Boiling Point Temperature where liquid and gas phases are in equilibrium, increasing as more solute is added to a solvent. Freezing Point Temperature where solid and liquid phases are in equilibrium, decreasing with the addition of solute. Vapor Pressure Pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid, which decreases as solute is added. Osmotic Pressure Force driving water movement from low to high solute concentration, increasing with more solute. Van't Hoff Factor Number of ions produced when a soluble solute dissolves, used to quantify colligative effects. Ionic Compound Substance composed of positive and negative ions, dissociating into multiple ions in solution. Covalent Compound Substance made only of nonmetals, remaining intact in solution and not forming ions. Non-electrolyte Substance that does not dissociate into ions in solution, typically a covalent compound. Non-volatile Characteristic of a substance that does not readily vaporize or break into ions in solution. Molarity Concentration measure representing moles of solute per liter of solution. Molality Concentration measure representing moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Osmolarity Product of van't Hoff factor and molarity, indicating total solute particles in solution. Osmolality Product of van't Hoff factor and molality, reflecting total solute particles per kilogram of solvent. Solution Homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent.
The Colligative Properties definitions
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