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The Colligative Properties definitions

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  • Colligative Properties
    Physical changes in a solvent caused by adding a solute, affecting boiling point, freezing point, vapor pressure, and osmotic pressure.
  • Boiling Point
    Temperature where liquid and gas phases are in equilibrium, increasing as more solute is added to a solvent.
  • Freezing Point
    Temperature where solid and liquid phases are in equilibrium, decreasing with the addition of solute.
  • Vapor Pressure
    Pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid, which decreases as solute is added.
  • Osmotic Pressure
    Force driving water movement from low to high solute concentration, increasing with more solute.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    Number of ions produced when a soluble solute dissolves, used to quantify colligative effects.
  • Ionic Compound
    Substance composed of positive and negative ions, dissociating into multiple ions in solution.
  • Covalent Compound
    Substance made only of nonmetals, remaining intact in solution and not forming ions.
  • Non-electrolyte
    Substance that does not dissociate into ions in solution, typically a covalent compound.
  • Non-volatile
    Characteristic of a substance that does not readily vaporize or break into ions in solution.
  • Molarity
    Concentration measure representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Molality
    Concentration measure representing moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
  • Osmolarity
    Product of van't Hoff factor and molarity, indicating total solute particles in solution.
  • Osmolality
    Product of van't Hoff factor and molality, reflecting total solute particles per kilogram of solvent.
  • Solution
    Homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent.