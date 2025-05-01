Colligative Properties Physical changes in a solvent caused by adding a solute, affecting boiling point, freezing point, vapor pressure, and osmotic pressure.

Boiling Point Temperature where liquid and gas phases are in equilibrium, increasing as more solute is added to a solvent.

Freezing Point Temperature where solid and liquid phases are in equilibrium, decreasing with the addition of solute.

Vapor Pressure Pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid, which decreases as solute is added.

Osmotic Pressure Force driving water movement from low to high solute concentration, increasing with more solute.

Van't Hoff Factor Number of ions produced when a soluble solute dissolves, used to quantify colligative effects.