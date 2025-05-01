What happens to the boiling point and osmotic pressure of a solvent when a solute is added? Both the boiling point and osmotic pressure increase as more solute is added to a solvent.

How do freezing point and vapor pressure change when a solute is added to a pure solvent? The freezing point and vapor pressure decrease as more solute is added to a pure solvent.

What is the boiling point in terms of phase equilibrium? The boiling point is the temperature at which the liquid and gas phases of a substance are at equilibrium.

Define freezing point in the context of phase changes. The freezing point is the temperature at which the solid and liquid phases of a substance are at equilibrium.

What is vapor pressure? Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid when the system is at equilibrium.

What does osmotic pressure drive? Osmotic pressure drives the movement of water from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration.