Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in atomic orbitals, often following specific rules but with notable exceptions for certain elements.

d Subshell Set of five orbitals within an energy level, capable of holding up to ten electrons, crucial for transition metal chemistry.

Hund's Rule Principle stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing total spin for stability.

Orbital Stability Enhanced state achieved when subshells are either half-filled or fully filled, leading to lower energy and greater symmetry.

Half-Filled d Orbitals Configuration where each d orbital contains one electron, resulting in increased symmetry and stability.

Fully Filled d Orbitals State where all five d orbitals are occupied by two electrons each, providing maximum stability.