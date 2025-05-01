Back
Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in atomic orbitals, often following specific rules but with notable exceptions for certain elements. d Subshell Set of five orbitals within an energy level, capable of holding up to ten electrons, crucial for transition metal chemistry. Hund's Rule Principle stating that electrons occupy degenerate orbitals singly before pairing, maximizing total spin for stability. Orbital Stability Enhanced state achieved when subshells are either half-filled or fully filled, leading to lower energy and greater symmetry. Half-Filled d Orbitals Configuration where each d orbital contains one electron, resulting in increased symmetry and stability. Fully Filled d Orbitals State where all five d orbitals are occupied by two electrons each, providing maximum stability. Chromium Exception Unique arrangement where an electron from the s orbital is promoted to the d subshell, resulting in a half-filled d5 state. Copper Exception Configuration where an s orbital electron is promoted to the d subshell, creating a fully filled d10 state for enhanced stability. Promotion Process where an electron moves from a lower-energy s orbital to a higher-energy d orbital to achieve greater stability. Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals within the same subshell that possess identical energy levels, allowing for flexible electron arrangements. Transition Elements Group of elements in the d-block of the periodic table, often exhibiting exceptions in electron configurations. 4s Orbital First s orbital in the fourth energy level, often involved in electron promotion for stability in transition metals. 3d Orbital Set of five orbitals in the third energy level, central to the electron configuration of transition metals. Stability Enhancement Resulting effect when electron arrangements achieve half-filled or fully filled subshells, lowering atomic energy.
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Ions and the Octet Rule
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
3 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules