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Genetic Code System assigning each nucleotide triplet to a specific amino acid or signal, ensuring accurate protein synthesis. Codon Sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies an amino acid or a start/stop signal during translation. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each specified by one or more nucleotide triplets in mRNA. Nucleotide Basic unit of nucleic acids, consisting of a nitrogenous base, sugar, and phosphate group. Nitrogenous Base Component of nucleotides; includes uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine in RNA. Uracil RNA-specific nitrogenous base, pairs with adenine, and is one of the four bases in codons. Cytosine Nitrogenous base found in RNA, pairs with guanine, and is part of codon sequences. Adenine Nitrogenous base in RNA, pairs with uracil, and is present in codon triplets. Guanine Nitrogenous base in RNA, pairs with cytosine, and is a component of codons. Start Codon Specific nucleotide triplet (AUG) signaling the beginning of translation and coding for methionine. Methionine Amino acid encoded by AUG; initiates protein synthesis and is also inserted internally. Stop Codon Nucleotide triplet (UAA, UGA, UAG) signaling termination of translation, not coding for any amino acid. mRNA Molecule carrying genetic instructions from DNA, read in codons during protein synthesis. Triplet Group of three nucleotides forming a codon, determining the genetic message for translation.
The Genetic Code definitions
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The Genetic Code
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