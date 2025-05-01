Genetic Code System assigning each nucleotide triplet to a specific amino acid or signal, ensuring accurate protein synthesis.

Codon Sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies an amino acid or a start/stop signal during translation.

Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each specified by one or more nucleotide triplets in mRNA.

Nucleotide Basic unit of nucleic acids, consisting of a nitrogenous base, sugar, and phosphate group.

Nitrogenous Base Component of nucleotides; includes uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine in RNA.

Uracil RNA-specific nitrogenous base, pairs with adenine, and is one of the four bases in codons.