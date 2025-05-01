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The Genetic Code definitions

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  • Genetic Code
    System assigning each nucleotide triplet to a specific amino acid or signal, ensuring accurate protein synthesis.
  • Codon
    Sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies an amino acid or a start/stop signal during translation.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each specified by one or more nucleotide triplets in mRNA.
  • Nucleotide
    Basic unit of nucleic acids, consisting of a nitrogenous base, sugar, and phosphate group.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    Component of nucleotides; includes uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine in RNA.
  • Uracil
    RNA-specific nitrogenous base, pairs with adenine, and is one of the four bases in codons.
  • Cytosine
    Nitrogenous base found in RNA, pairs with guanine, and is part of codon sequences.
  • Adenine
    Nitrogenous base in RNA, pairs with uracil, and is present in codon triplets.
  • Guanine
    Nitrogenous base in RNA, pairs with cytosine, and is a component of codons.
  • Start Codon
    Specific nucleotide triplet (AUG) signaling the beginning of translation and coding for methionine.
  • Methionine
    Amino acid encoded by AUG; initiates protein synthesis and is also inserted internally.
  • Stop Codon
    Nucleotide triplet (UAA, UGA, UAG) signaling termination of translation, not coding for any amino acid.
  • mRNA
    Molecule carrying genetic instructions from DNA, read in codons during protein synthesis.
  • Triplet
    Group of three nucleotides forming a codon, determining the genetic message for translation.