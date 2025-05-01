Skip to main content
Back

The Genetic Code quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is a codon in the context of the genetic code?
    A codon is a triplet of nucleotides that codes for an amino acid or acts as a start or stop signal.
  • How many total codons are there in the genetic code?
    There are 64 total codons in the genetic code.
  • Which four nitrogenous bases are involved in forming codons?
    The four nitrogenous bases are uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine.
  • How is the total number of codons (64) calculated?
    It is calculated as 4 (bases) x 4 x 4, which equals 64 possible triplet combinations.
  • Can a single amino acid be coded by more than one codon?
    Yes, a single amino acid can have multiple codons that code for it.
  • What does the codon AUG code for?
    AUG codes for the amino acid methionine and also serves as the start codon.
  • What is the function of AUG when it is at the start of an mRNA strand?
    When at the start, AUG acts as a start signal for translation.
  • What does AUG code for if it is found inside the mRNA strand (not at the start)?
    If found inside the mRNA, AUG codes for methionine.
  • How many codons code for amino acids?
    61 codons code for amino acids.
  • How many codons act as stop signals, and what are they called?
    Three codons act as stop signals; they are called stop codons.
  • What are the sequences of the three stop codons?
    The three stop codons are UAA, UGA, and UAG.
  • Do stop codons code for any amino acid?
    No, stop codons do not code for any amino acid.
  • How can you remember the stop codons based on their letters?
    All stop codons start with 'U' and have 'A' or 'G' as the second and third letters.
  • What is the role of the genetic code chart?
    The genetic code chart helps match codons to their corresponding amino acids.
  • What does the codon GUU code for?
    GUU codes for the amino acid valine.