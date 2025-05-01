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What is a codon in the context of the genetic code? A codon is a triplet of nucleotides that codes for an amino acid or acts as a start or stop signal. How many total codons are there in the genetic code? There are 64 total codons in the genetic code. Which four nitrogenous bases are involved in forming codons? The four nitrogenous bases are uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine. How is the total number of codons (64) calculated? It is calculated as 4 (bases) x 4 x 4, which equals 64 possible triplet combinations. Can a single amino acid be coded by more than one codon? Yes, a single amino acid can have multiple codons that code for it. What does the codon AUG code for? AUG codes for the amino acid methionine and also serves as the start codon. What is the function of AUG when it is at the start of an mRNA strand? When at the start, AUG acts as a start signal for translation. What does AUG code for if it is found inside the mRNA strand (not at the start)? If found inside the mRNA, AUG codes for methionine. How many codons code for amino acids? 61 codons code for amino acids. How many codons act as stop signals, and what are they called? Three codons act as stop signals; they are called stop codons. What are the sequences of the three stop codons? The three stop codons are UAA, UGA, and UAG. Do stop codons code for any amino acid? No, stop codons do not code for any amino acid. How can you remember the stop codons based on their letters? All stop codons start with 'U' and have 'A' or 'G' as the second and third letters. What is the role of the genetic code chart? The genetic code chart helps match codons to their corresponding amino acids. What does the codon GUU code for? GUU codes for the amino acid valine.
The Genetic Code quiz
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