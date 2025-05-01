What is a codon in the context of the genetic code? A codon is a triplet of nucleotides that codes for an amino acid or acts as a start or stop signal.

How many total codons are there in the genetic code? There are 64 total codons in the genetic code.

Which four nitrogenous bases are involved in forming codons? The four nitrogenous bases are uracil, cytosine, adenine, and guanine.

How is the total number of codons (64) calculated? It is calculated as 4 (bases) x 4 x 4, which equals 64 possible triplet combinations.

Can a single amino acid be coded by more than one codon? Yes, a single amino acid can have multiple codons that code for it.

What does the codon AUG code for? AUG codes for the amino acid methionine and also serves as the start codon.