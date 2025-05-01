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The pH Scale definitions

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  • pH Scale
    A numerical range, typically 0 to 14, used to express hydrogen ion concentration in a solution for easier comparison.
  • pOH Scale
    A numerical range, typically 0 to 14, used to express hydroxide ion concentration in a solution for easier comparison.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged particle whose concentration determines acidity; often represented as H+ or H3O+.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged particle whose concentration determines basicity; represented as OH-.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often used for acids and bases.
  • Acidic Solution
    A mixture where hydrogen ion concentration exceeds hydroxide ion concentration, resulting in a pH less than 7.
  • Basic Solution
    A mixture where hydroxide ion concentration exceeds hydrogen ion concentration, resulting in a pH greater than 7.
  • Neutral Solution
    A mixture where hydrogen ion and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal, typically with a pH of 7 at 25°C.
  • Water Ion Product
    A constant (Kw) equal to 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C, representing the product of hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations in water.
  • Negative Logarithm
    A mathematical operation used to convert small ion concentrations into manageable pH or pOH values.
  • Strontium Hydroxide
    A compound that, when dissolved, releases two hydroxide ions per formula unit, affecting solution basicity.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance present in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for solutions.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance that completely dissociates in water, resulting in high hydrogen ion concentration and low pH.
  • Strong Base
    A substance that completely dissociates in water, resulting in high hydroxide ion concentration and high pH.
  • Unit Conversion
    A process of changing measurements, such as milliliters to liters, to ensure consistency in calculations.