pH Scale A numerical range, typically 0 to 14, used to express hydrogen ion concentration in a solution for easier comparison.

pOH Scale A numerical range, typically 0 to 14, used to express hydroxide ion concentration in a solution for easier comparison.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle whose concentration determines acidity; often represented as H+ or H3O+.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle whose concentration determines basicity; represented as OH-.

Molarity A measure of concentration defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often used for acids and bases.

Acidic Solution A mixture where hydrogen ion concentration exceeds hydroxide ion concentration, resulting in a pH less than 7.