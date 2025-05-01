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pH Scale A numerical range, typically 0 to 14, used to express hydrogen ion concentration in a solution for easier comparison. pOH Scale A numerical range, typically 0 to 14, used to express hydroxide ion concentration in a solution for easier comparison. Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle whose concentration determines acidity; often represented as H+ or H3O+. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle whose concentration determines basicity; represented as OH-. Molarity A measure of concentration defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often used for acids and bases. Acidic Solution A mixture where hydrogen ion concentration exceeds hydroxide ion concentration, resulting in a pH less than 7. Basic Solution A mixture where hydroxide ion concentration exceeds hydrogen ion concentration, resulting in a pH greater than 7. Neutral Solution A mixture where hydrogen ion and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal, typically with a pH of 7 at 25°C. Water Ion Product A constant (Kw) equal to 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C, representing the product of hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations in water. Negative Logarithm A mathematical operation used to convert small ion concentrations into manageable pH or pOH values. Strontium Hydroxide A compound that, when dissolved, releases two hydroxide ions per formula unit, affecting solution basicity. Concentration The amount of a substance present in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for solutions. Strong Acid A substance that completely dissociates in water, resulting in high hydrogen ion concentration and low pH. Strong Base A substance that completely dissociates in water, resulting in high hydroxide ion concentration and high pH. Unit Conversion A process of changing measurements, such as milliliters to liters, to ensure consistency in calculations.
The pH Scale definitions
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