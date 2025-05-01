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What is the mathematical definition of pH? pH is defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration: pH = -log[H+]. What is the typical range of the pH scale under normal conditions? The pH scale typically ranges from 0 to 14 under normal conditions. How can the pH scale have values less than 0 or greater than 14? The pH scale can go below 0 or above 14 if the concentration of acid or base is very high. What does a pH greater than 7 indicate about a solution? A pH greater than 7 indicates the solution is basic, meaning the OH- concentration is higher than the H+ concentration. What does a pH less than 7 indicate about a solution? A pH less than 7 indicates the solution is acidic, meaning the H+ concentration is higher than the OH- concentration. What is the relationship between pH and pOH? The sum of pH and pOH is always 14 at 25°C: pH + pOH = 14. How do you calculate the concentration of H+ from pH? The concentration of H+ is calculated as [H+] = 10^(-pH). How do you calculate the concentration of OH- from pOH? The concentration of OH- is calculated as [OH-] = 10^(-pOH). What does a pH of 7 mean at 25°C? A pH of 7 at 25°C means the solution is neutral, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH-. How does the strength of an acid affect its pH? Stronger acids have lower pH values and higher H+ concentrations. How does the strength of a base affect its pH? Stronger bases have higher pH values and higher OH- concentrations. What is the formula for calculating molarity? Molarity is calculated as moles of solute divided by liters of solution. How are H+ and OH- concentrations related in pure water at 25°C? In pure water at 25°C, the concentrations of H+ and OH- are equal. What is the value of Kw at 25°C? Kw, the ion product of water, is 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C. How do you find H+ concentration if you know OH- concentration? You can find H+ concentration by dividing Kw by the OH- concentration: [H+] = Kw / [OH-].
The pH Scale quiz
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