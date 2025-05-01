What is the mathematical definition of pH? pH is defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration: pH = -log[H+].

What is the typical range of the pH scale under normal conditions? The pH scale typically ranges from 0 to 14 under normal conditions.

How can the pH scale have values less than 0 or greater than 14? The pH scale can go below 0 or above 14 if the concentration of acid or base is very high.

What does a pH greater than 7 indicate about a solution? A pH greater than 7 indicates the solution is basic, meaning the OH- concentration is higher than the H+ concentration.

What does a pH less than 7 indicate about a solution? A pH less than 7 indicates the solution is acidic, meaning the H+ concentration is higher than the OH- concentration.

What is the relationship between pH and pOH? The sum of pH and pOH is always 14 at 25°C: pH + pOH = 14.