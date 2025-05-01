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The pH Scale quiz

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  • What is the mathematical definition of pH?
    pH is defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration: pH = -log[H+].
  • What is the typical range of the pH scale under normal conditions?
    The pH scale typically ranges from 0 to 14 under normal conditions.
  • How can the pH scale have values less than 0 or greater than 14?
    The pH scale can go below 0 or above 14 if the concentration of acid or base is very high.
  • What does a pH greater than 7 indicate about a solution?
    A pH greater than 7 indicates the solution is basic, meaning the OH- concentration is higher than the H+ concentration.
  • What does a pH less than 7 indicate about a solution?
    A pH less than 7 indicates the solution is acidic, meaning the H+ concentration is higher than the OH- concentration.
  • What is the relationship between pH and pOH?
    The sum of pH and pOH is always 14 at 25°C: pH + pOH = 14.
  • How do you calculate the concentration of H+ from pH?
    The concentration of H+ is calculated as [H+] = 10^(-pH).
  • How do you calculate the concentration of OH- from pOH?
    The concentration of OH- is calculated as [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).
  • What does a pH of 7 mean at 25°C?
    A pH of 7 at 25°C means the solution is neutral, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH-.
  • How does the strength of an acid affect its pH?
    Stronger acids have lower pH values and higher H+ concentrations.
  • How does the strength of a base affect its pH?
    Stronger bases have higher pH values and higher OH- concentrations.
  • What is the formula for calculating molarity?
    Molarity is calculated as moles of solute divided by liters of solution.
  • How are H+ and OH- concentrations related in pure water at 25°C?
    In pure water at 25°C, the concentrations of H+ and OH- are equal.
  • What is the value of Kw at 25°C?
    Kw, the ion product of water, is 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C.
  • How do you find H+ concentration if you know OH- concentration?
    You can find H+ concentration by dividing Kw by the OH- concentration: [H+] = Kw / [OH-].