What is the first step in the scientific method? The first step is observation, where information is collected from a primary source by human or mechanical means.

What are the two types of observation in the scientific method? The two types are quantitative (values/numbers) and qualitative (appearance).

Give an example of a quantitative observation. A quantitative observation is a body temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius.

Give an example of a qualitative observation. A qualitative observation is a patient looking flushed.

What is a hypothesis in the scientific method? A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation.

What is a theory in the scientific method? A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence from many observations.