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The Scientific Method quiz

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  • What is the first step in the scientific method?
    The first step is observation, where information is collected from a primary source by human or mechanical means.
  • What are the two types of observation in the scientific method?
    The two types are quantitative (values/numbers) and qualitative (appearance).
  • Give an example of a quantitative observation.
    A quantitative observation is a body temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius.
  • Give an example of a qualitative observation.
    A qualitative observation is a patient looking flushed.
  • What is a hypothesis in the scientific method?
    A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation.
  • What is a theory in the scientific method?
    A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence from many observations.
  • What is a scientific law?
    A law is a testable phenomenon that the scientific community has found to be provably true.
  • Can hypotheses and theories be proven correct?
    No, hypotheses and theories can be falsified but not proven correct.
  • What is the second step in the scientific method after observation?
    The second step is to ask a question based on the observation.
  • What is the third step in the scientific method?
    The third step is to formulate a hypothesis.
  • What is the fourth step in the scientific method?
    The fourth step is to make a prediction based on the hypothesis.
  • What is the fifth step in the scientific method?
    The fifth step is to design and conduct an experiment.
  • What is the sixth step in the scientific method?
    The sixth step is to collect and interpret data from the experiment.
  • What happens after drawing a conclusion in the scientific method?
    After drawing a conclusion, the hypothesis is either accepted or rejected.
  • What is the final step if a hypothesis is accepted in the scientific method?
    If accepted, the results can be peer-reviewed and published as primary literature.