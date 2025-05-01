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What is the first step in the scientific method? The first step is observation, where information is collected from a primary source by human or mechanical means. What are the two types of observation in the scientific method? The two types are quantitative (values/numbers) and qualitative (appearance). Give an example of a quantitative observation. A quantitative observation is a body temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius. Give an example of a qualitative observation. A qualitative observation is a patient looking flushed. What is a hypothesis in the scientific method? A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation. What is a theory in the scientific method? A theory is a broad hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence from many observations. What is a scientific law? A law is a testable phenomenon that the scientific community has found to be provably true. Can hypotheses and theories be proven correct? No, hypotheses and theories can be falsified but not proven correct. What is the second step in the scientific method after observation? The second step is to ask a question based on the observation. What is the third step in the scientific method? The third step is to formulate a hypothesis. What is the fourth step in the scientific method? The fourth step is to make a prediction based on the hypothesis. What is the fifth step in the scientific method? The fifth step is to design and conduct an experiment. What is the sixth step in the scientific method? The sixth step is to collect and interpret data from the experiment. What happens after drawing a conclusion in the scientific method? After drawing a conclusion, the hypothesis is either accepted or rejected. What is the final step if a hypothesis is accepted in the scientific method? If accepted, the results can be peer-reviewed and published as primary literature.
The Scientific Method quiz
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