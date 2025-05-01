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The Urea Cycle definitions

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  • Urea Cycle
    Cyclic pathway converting toxic ammonium ion into a less toxic compound for excretion, using ornithine as a carrier.
  • Ornithine
    Carrier molecule shuttling between mitochondria and cytosol, enabling the transfer of carbamoyl groups in the cycle.
  • Carbamoyl Phosphate
    High-energy intermediate formed from ammonium ion and carbon dioxide, initiating the cycle's reactions.
  • Citrulline
    Intermediate transported from mitochondria to cytosol, formed by transfer of a carbamoyl group to ornithine.
  • Aspartate
    Amino acid providing a nitrogen atom, condensing with citrulline to form argininosuccinate in the cycle.
  • Argininosuccinate
    Intermediate produced by condensation of citrulline and aspartate, later cleaved to yield arginine and fumarate.
  • Arginine
    Amino acid generated before the final step, hydrolyzed to produce urea and regenerate ornithine.
  • Fumarate
    Byproduct released during cleavage of argininosuccinate, linking the cycle to the citric acid cycle.
  • Urea
    Final, non-toxic nitrogenous waste product excreted in urine, formed from arginine hydrolysis.
  • Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase
    Mitochondrial enzyme catalyzing the energy-intensive synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate from ammonium ion and carbon dioxide.
  • Ornithine Transcarbamylase
    Enzyme catalyzing the transfer of a carbamoyl group to ornithine, forming citrulline in the mitochondria.
  • Argininosuccinate Synthetase
    Cytosolic enzyme catalyzing the ATP-dependent condensation of citrulline and aspartate to form argininosuccinate.
  • Argininosuccinase
    Enzyme responsible for cleaving argininosuccinate into arginine and fumarate during the cycle.
  • Arginase
    Cytosolic enzyme hydrolyzing arginine to regenerate ornithine and produce urea for excretion.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    Cellular compartment where the initial steps of the cycle occur, including carbamoyl phosphate synthesis.