Urea Cycle Cyclic pathway converting toxic ammonium ion into a less toxic compound for excretion, using ornithine as a carrier.

Ornithine Carrier molecule shuttling between mitochondria and cytosol, enabling the transfer of carbamoyl groups in the cycle.

Carbamoyl Phosphate High-energy intermediate formed from ammonium ion and carbon dioxide, initiating the cycle's reactions.

Citrulline Intermediate transported from mitochondria to cytosol, formed by transfer of a carbamoyl group to ornithine.

Aspartate Amino acid providing a nitrogen atom, condensing with citrulline to form argininosuccinate in the cycle.

Argininosuccinate Intermediate produced by condensation of citrulline and aspartate, later cleaved to yield arginine and fumarate.