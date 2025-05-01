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What is the main function of the urea cycle? The urea cycle converts toxic ammonium ion into urea for safe excretion, using ornithine as a carrier. Which molecules provide the nitrogen atoms for urea synthesis in the urea cycle? The nitrogen atoms come from ammonium ion and aspartate. How many ATP molecules are consumed in the urea cycle? A total of four ATP molecules are consumed during the urea cycle. What is the carbon source for urea in the urea cycle? The carbon source is carbon dioxide, which originates from the mitochondrial matrix. What enzyme catalyzes the synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate in Phase A of the urea cycle? Carbamoyl phosphate synthetase catalyzes this reaction. What are the substrates and products of the first reaction in Phase B of the urea cycle? Carbamoyl phosphate and ornithine are substrates, and citrulline is the product. Which enzyme catalyzes the transfer of the carbamoyl group to ornithine? Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) catalyzes this transfer. What reaction occurs when citrulline condenses with aspartate, and which enzyme catalyzes it? Citrulline condenses with aspartate to form argininosuccinate, catalyzed by argininosuccinate synthetase. What are the products of the cleavage of argininosuccinate? The products are arginine and fumarate. Which enzyme catalyzes the cleavage of argininosuccinate? Argininosuccinase (also called argininosuccinate lyase) catalyzes this reaction. What happens to arginine in the final step of the urea cycle? Arginine is hydrolyzed by arginase to produce ornithine and urea. What is the fate of ornithine after the urea cycle is completed? Ornithine is regenerated and transported back to the mitochondrial matrix to start another cycle. What mnemonic helps remember the order of metabolites in the urea cycle? 'Ordinary carpooling citizen aspires arranged success fuels arguments utters opinions' helps recall the metabolites. What mnemonic helps remember the reaction types and enzymes in the urea cycle? 'Train conductor cleans house' helps recall transfer, condensation, cleavage, and hydrolysis reactions and their enzymes. Where do the four main reactions of Phase B in the urea cycle occur within the cell? The first reaction occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, while the remaining three occur in the cytosol.
The Urea Cycle quiz
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