What is the main function of the urea cycle? The urea cycle converts toxic ammonium ion into urea for safe excretion, using ornithine as a carrier.

Which molecules provide the nitrogen atoms for urea synthesis in the urea cycle? The nitrogen atoms come from ammonium ion and aspartate.

How many ATP molecules are consumed in the urea cycle? A total of four ATP molecules are consumed during the urea cycle.

What is the carbon source for urea in the urea cycle? The carbon source is carbon dioxide, which originates from the mitochondrial matrix.

What enzyme catalyzes the synthesis of carbamoyl phosphate in Phase A of the urea cycle? Carbamoyl phosphate synthetase catalyzes this reaction.

What are the substrates and products of the first reaction in Phase B of the urea cycle? Carbamoyl phosphate and ornithine are substrates, and citrulline is the product.