What is thermal equilibrium? Thermal equilibrium is when two substances in physical contact reach the same temperature and stop exchanging thermal energy.

In which direction does heat transfer occur between two objects? Heat always moves from a hotter object to a colder object.

What happens to the temperature of a hot object placed in colder water? The hot object cools off as it transfers heat to the colder water.

How is the sign of heat (Q) determined for an object losing heat? An object losing heat is assigned a negative sign for Q.

What sign does Q have for an object gaining heat? An object gaining heat has a positive sign for Q.

What is the relationship between the heat lost by the hot object and the heat gained by the cold object at equilibrium? At equilibrium, the heat lost by the hot object equals the heat gained by the cold object.