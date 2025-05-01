Back
VSEPR Theory A model predicting molecular geometry by minimizing repulsion among electron groups on a central element. Electron Group A region of electron density around a central element, including both lone pairs and bonding groups. Central Element The atom in a molecule to which surrounding elements and lone pairs are attached, determining molecular shape. Lone Pair A set of valence electrons on the central element not involved in bonding, contributing to electron repulsion. Bonding Group A surrounding element directly connected to the central element, forming part of the molecule's structure. Electron Cloud A region of negative charge created by electrons, especially lone pairs, increasing repulsion in molecules. Repulsion The force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule. Molecular Shape The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms around a central element, determined by electron group repulsion. Surrounding Element An atom bonded to the central element, forming part of the molecule's outer structure. Valence Electron An electron in the outermost shell of an atom, participating in bonding or existing as a lone pair. Geometry The spatial configuration of atoms and electron groups around a central element in a molecule. Arrangement The specific positioning of electron groups and atoms around a central element, influencing molecular properties. Shape Prediction The process of determining molecular geometry based on the number and type of electron groups present.
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13