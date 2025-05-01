VSEPR Theory A model predicting molecular geometry by minimizing repulsion among electron groups on a central element.

Electron Group A region of electron density around a central element, including both lone pairs and bonding groups.

Central Element The atom in a molecule to which surrounding elements and lone pairs are attached, determining molecular shape.

Lone Pair A set of valence electrons on the central element not involved in bonding, contributing to electron repulsion.

Bonding Group A surrounding element directly connected to the central element, forming part of the molecule's structure.

Electron Cloud A region of negative charge created by electrons, especially lone pairs, increasing repulsion in molecules.