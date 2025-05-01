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Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified) definitions

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  • VSEPR Theory
    A model predicting molecular geometry by minimizing repulsion among electron groups on a central element.
  • Electron Group
    A region of electron density around a central element, including both lone pairs and bonding groups.
  • Central Element
    The atom in a molecule to which surrounding elements and lone pairs are attached, determining molecular shape.
  • Lone Pair
    A set of valence electrons on the central element not involved in bonding, contributing to electron repulsion.
  • Bonding Group
    A surrounding element directly connected to the central element, forming part of the molecule's structure.
  • Electron Cloud
    A region of negative charge created by electrons, especially lone pairs, increasing repulsion in molecules.
  • Repulsion
    The force that pushes electron groups apart, influencing the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
  • Molecular Shape
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms around a central element, determined by electron group repulsion.
  • Surrounding Element
    An atom bonded to the central element, forming part of the molecule's outer structure.
  • Valence Electron
    An electron in the outermost shell of an atom, participating in bonding or existing as a lone pair.
  • Geometry
    The spatial configuration of atoms and electron groups around a central element in a molecule.
  • Arrangement
    The specific positioning of electron groups and atoms around a central element, influencing molecular properties.
  • Shape Prediction
    The process of determining molecular geometry based on the number and type of electron groups present.