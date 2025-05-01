What does VSEPR theory state about the geometry of a molecule? VSEPR theory states that the geometry of a molecule is determined by minimizing the repulsion between electron groups on the central element.

What are electron groups according to VSEPR theory? Electron groups are the sum of lone pairs on the central element and bonding groups (surrounding elements connected to the central element).

How do lone pairs affect molecular geometry in VSEPR theory? Lone pairs contribute to repulsion due to their electron cloud, influencing the arrangement of atoms and molecular shape.

What is a bonding group in the context of VSEPR theory? A bonding group is a surrounding element that is connected to the central element.

How does VSEPR theory help predict molecular shapes? VSEPR theory predicts molecular shapes by considering the arrangement of atoms and lone pairs around the central element to minimize repulsion.

What is the typical range for the number of electron groups on a central element in VSEPR theory? The number of electron groups on the central element typically ranges from 2 to 4.