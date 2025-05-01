Waxes Simple lipids classified under fatty acids, composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid joined by an ester bond.

Simple lipids Molecules consisting of fatty acids combined with alcohols, lacking additional functional groups.

Long chain alcohol A molecule with an extended hydrocarbon chain ending in a hydroxyl group, forming part of waxes.

Long chain fatty acid A carboxylic acid with a lengthy hydrocarbon tail, serving as a component in waxes.

Ester bond A chemical linkage formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom, connecting fatty acids and alcohols in waxes.

Repellent property A characteristic that prevents water or other substances from penetrating surfaces, aiding in protection.