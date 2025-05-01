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Waxes Simple lipids classified under fatty acids, composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid joined by an ester bond. Simple lipids Molecules consisting of fatty acids combined with alcohols, lacking additional functional groups. Long chain alcohol A molecule with an extended hydrocarbon chain ending in a hydroxyl group, forming part of waxes. Long chain fatty acid A carboxylic acid with a lengthy hydrocarbon tail, serving as a component in waxes. Ester bond A chemical linkage formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom, connecting fatty acids and alcohols in waxes. Repellent property A characteristic that prevents water or other substances from penetrating surfaces, aiding in protection. Protective coating A layer that shields surfaces, such as bird feathers or plant leaves, from environmental factors. Bird feathers Structures covered by waxes to enhance water resistance and maintain insulation. Plant leaves Surfaces often coated with waxes to reduce water loss and provide a barrier against pathogens. Fatty acids Subunits of lipids, including waxes, characterized by long hydrocarbon chains and a carboxyl group. Lipids A broad group of hydrophobic molecules, including fatty acids, steroids, and waxes. Carbonyl group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in ester bonds.
Waxes definitions
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