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Waxes definitions

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  • Waxes
    Simple lipids classified under fatty acids, composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid joined by an ester bond.
  • Simple lipids
    Molecules consisting of fatty acids combined with alcohols, lacking additional functional groups.
  • Long chain alcohol
    A molecule with an extended hydrocarbon chain ending in a hydroxyl group, forming part of waxes.
  • Long chain fatty acid
    A carboxylic acid with a lengthy hydrocarbon tail, serving as a component in waxes.
  • Ester bond
    A chemical linkage formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom, connecting fatty acids and alcohols in waxes.
  • Repellent property
    A characteristic that prevents water or other substances from penetrating surfaces, aiding in protection.
  • Protective coating
    A layer that shields surfaces, such as bird feathers or plant leaves, from environmental factors.
  • Bird feathers
    Structures covered by waxes to enhance water resistance and maintain insulation.
  • Plant leaves
    Surfaces often coated with waxes to reduce water loss and provide a barrier against pathogens.
  • Fatty acids
    Subunits of lipids, including waxes, characterized by long hydrocarbon chains and a carboxyl group.
  • Lipids
    A broad group of hydrophobic molecules, including fatty acids, steroids, and waxes.
  • Carbonyl group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, present in ester bonds.